Biological seed treatment market is foretold to gain revenue worth US$715 million in 2026

The global biological seed treatment market depicts the presence of a highly emerging vendor landscape, with most companies adoption advanced seed coating technologies, says Transparency Market Research on the basis of a newly published report. Most companies are focusing on extending their function as growth regulators and biological nutrient enhancers. With the number of player entering the market rising in recent times, the competitiveness is expected to intensify during the next few years.

Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, Monsanto Company, Italpollina SpA, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koppert B.V., INCOTEC Group BV, Plant Health Care, Inc., Precision Laboratories, Inc., Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC, and Valent Biosciences Corporation, are key companies operating in the global biological seed treatment market. Most companies are partnering with local farmers and other regional companies to expand their presence in the sector. These enterprises also are highly investing in this market to achieve positive research results and innovative techniques that can revolutionize the seed treatment processes.

The global biological seed treatment market is foretold to gain revenue worth US$715 mn in 2026, and such growth is projected to occur at a splendid CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2026.

Firstly, widespread advancements in farming technologies have led to a great utilization of biological seed treatments in a variety of agricultural applications. Such use majorly involves carrying out treatments of crop grain and seeds, consequently driving the global biological seed treatment market. Another factor that has led towards extensive growth in this field is the surging need for quality food grains owing to a fast-rising population all over the globe. Thus, as food consumption levels increase, several famers from all over the world are expected to adopt seed treatment options for achieving an increased rate of agricultural products. With technological advancements, protection of crops and farms from pests and associated diseases has gained significant important. This is providing a substantial impetus to the biological seed treatment market as a part of the protection-based measures, consequently leading towards better growth.

However, biological seed treatment is not yet available on a large-scale basis in many underdeveloped and emerging economies. This factor is greatly hindering the biological seed treatment market, especially from a regional perspective. Moreover, lack of expertise and necessary equipment in these regions too is posing as an obstacle to the market’s growth, prohibiting major development. Also, high costs of undertaking the seed treatment processes could prove to be expensive for the end users, thus notably hindering the biological seed treatment market. Nevertheless, many companies are expected to introduce cost-effective solutions in future, which is expected to reduce effects of the restraints acting on the market.

