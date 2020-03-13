Bioprocess Antifoam Market Growth Projected to Amplify By 2024

Chemical antifoaming agents are used for the destruction of excessive foam in biological processes. This is because foaming can transform into major problem at the time of large-scale recombinant protein bioprocesses. Antifoams are available in several forms with a range of properties and varied foam destruction capabilities, with the ones needed several times becoming depleted over time.

Antifoaming agents may contain surfactants that may include hydrophobic solids dispersed in carrier oil, liquid single components or solids, and aqueous suspensions or emulsions. Antifoams can affect the growth rates of prokaryotic as well as eukaryotic organisms along with changing surface properties such as lipid content which results in change in permeability.

On the other hand, certain concentrations of antifoams are related to detrimental effect on cells and protein production. The effects of these concentrations are dependent on the protein being expressed. This emphasizes the importance of optimizing the concentration of antifoams for bioprocesses. However, very less information is available regarding the biological effects of antifoaming agents and most of it is not recent.

Present research suggests that antifoams can have wide effects on bioprocesses, which includes the culture environment as well as the cells. This requires a detailed evaluation of these agents. This is mainly because antifoams are generally added without due regard to their potential biological impact on processes.

Antifoams can be divided into fast and slow antifoams that depends on their mechanism of foam destruction. While slow antifoams are often oils that destroy foam over a relatively longer period of time, fast antifoams are usually mixed agents that enter the foam films.

Bioprocess antifoam market generally encounters an issue during the biological process which is excessive foaming. Bioprocess antifoam market thus requires a foam control agent, termed as antifoam. An antifoam can be actively used during fermentation or any other process when foaming is an inherent issue. Foaming can disrupt a process as the foam comprises of tiny bubbles which are of mechanical or chemical origin and it interrupts in proper aeration of the cell culture.

It is to be noted that an antifoam should meet the need of fermentation industry, perform highly, should possess low toxicity, with neutral odors and taste. Bioprocess antifoam market industry is currently facing many advancements with product developments and advancements. Manufacturers are focusing to develop products with high performance, low toxicity, neutral odors & taste, safe to use, silicone free, easily sterilized, and cost effective.