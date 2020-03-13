Carded Blister Packaging Market 2019 To See Worldwide Massive Growth – Industry Trends, Forecast Of Top Countries 2027

Carded blister packaging is one the commonly used packaging method which is used to pack foods and small consumer goods. Carded blister packaging is widely used in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry wherein it is used to pack various medicines. Carded blister packaging are useful to protect products from external factors includes contamination for extended periods of time and humidity. Each carded blister packaging consists of some form of paperboard stock along with some form of plastic, and the product information is written on it. A carded blister packaging has several advantages over normal packaging such as highly durable, airtight, product visibility, child proof and tamper proof. In addition, card blister packaging is also widely used for the cosmetics industry, owing to its high product protection properties.

Global Carded blister packaging market: Dynamics

The key driving factor of global blister packaging market is significant growth in demand for protective packaging, cost-effectiveness, increase in demand for flexible packaging and reduced packaging waste. The popularity of using convenient packaging and rapidly growing healthcare sector are the major factors which are driving the carded blister packaging market across the globe. The macroeconomic factors which drive the global carded blister market are emerging economies such as China, Brazil and India, a rapid rate of urbanization and rising per capita income of consumers. Significant growth in the cosmetics industry is also one of the major factor which drives the global carded blister packaging market. In addition, robust growth in the pharmaceutical industry helps to grow the card blister packaging market due to high consumption of medicines across the globe. Rapidly growing nutraceutical industry is also the major driving factor of global carded blister packaging market due to increasing health consciousness among consumers. The key restraining factor which restricts to grow the carded blister packaging market is government regulation related to use of plastics across the globe. A child resistant version of carded blister packaging along with smart carded blister packaging to enhance the security features are the key trends of the global carded blister packaging market.

Global Carded blister packaging market: Segmentation

Global carded blister packaging market can be segmented by end-use industry, by material type, by technology type and region type

Global carded blister packaging market can be segmented by the end-use industry as follow:

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Nutraceutical

Retail

Others

Global carded blister packaging market can be segmented by material type as follow:

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Aluminum

Global carded blister packaging market can be segmented by technology type as follow:

Thermoforming

Cold forming

Global carded blister packaging market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global carded blister packaging market is segmented into seven regions globally such as Eastern Europe Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the regions as mentioned above, North America accounts the high market share followed by Western Europe in carded blister packaging market across the globe due to a high demand for packaged consumer goods in this region. Asia-pacific is predicted to witness highest growth rate in the global carded blister packaging market, attributed to rapid growth of pharmaceutical industry in this region. In addition, Japan is also a high growing market for cosmetics along with pharmaceutical industry which will help to grow the carded blister packaging market across the globe. Furthermore, Western Europe is also estimated to a positive growth rate in global light containers market due to high demand for carded blister packaging in the pharmaceuticals industry. China and India dominate the global carded blister packaging market in Asia-Pacific region, owing to having the largest number of population and high usage of carded blister packaging in the pharmaceutical industry.

Few prominent player of global carded blister packaging market as follow:-

The Dow Chemical Company

Sharp Packaging Services

Sonoco Products Company.

Constantia Flexibles

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

DuPont

ACG World

Catalent, Inc

