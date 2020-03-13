Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market to Expand at a Modest CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2027

Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market – Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global cardiac arrest treatment market. Cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) has been considered the standard and most effective form of first aid in case of a sudden cardiac arrest and has been taught in classrooms and community centers across the world. Despite such popularity and awareness, CRT alone cannot save sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) victims. Majority of the people who experience sudden cardiac arrest have ventricular fibrillation (VF) which causes the heart muscles to beat rapidly and improperly in which CRT alone cannot provide effective results. The global cardiac arrest treatment market is driven by rise in chronic heart health conditions, increase in geriatric and overall population with cardiovascular disorders.

The global cardiac arrest treatment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on treatment, sales channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global cardiac arrest treatment market.

Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: Key Segments

In terms of treatment, the global cardiac arrest treatment market has been segmented into drugs and medical devices. The drugs segment has been categorized into vasopressors, anti-arrhythmic drugs, anticholinergic drugs, corticosteroids, fibrinolytic drugs, beta blockers, and others (sodium bicarbonate, crystalloids, colloids, etc.). The medical devices segment has been classified into defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), and others. In terms of sales channel, the global cardiac arrest treatment market has been divided into hospitals, independent pharmacies, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global cardiac arrest treatment market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global cardiac arrest treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, treatment portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. These are Amgen, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott, Bayer AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital Group), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

The global cardiac arrest treatment market has been segmented as below:

Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market, by Treatment

Drugs Vasopressors Anti-arrhythmic Drugs Anticholinergic Drugs Corticosteroids Fibrinolytic Drugs Beta Blockers Others (sodium bicarbonate, crystalloids, colloids, etc.)

Medical Devices Defibrillators Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Others



Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market, by Sales Channel