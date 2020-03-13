Cardiovascular Disease Drug Market Report Covers Competitive landscape, Value chain and stakeholder analysis from 2018 to 2026

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a major cause of death in the U.S. and rest of the world. These diseases are primarily related with heart and blood vessels disorders, such asischemic heart disease, dyslipidemia, stroke, thrombosis, atherosclerosis, coronary artery diseases, peripheral artery disease and others. These disorders are mainly reported due to obesity, high cholesterol, smoking, excessi alcohol, and poor lifestyle. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CVD is responsible for approximately 15 million deaths each year across the globe. The same source also states that it is a major cause of death in adults and accounts for 50% of total deaths worldwide.

Cardiovascular diseases can be prevented or treated using various medications. The drugs used for treatment either enhance the pumping capacity of the heart or increase oxygen supply to the heart. Major drugs prescribed for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases includes heparin, Coumadin (warfarin), Sectral (acebutolol), Zebeta (bisoprolol), Lopressor, Toprol XL (metoprolol), Norvasc, Lotrel (amlodipine), Vascor (bepridil) andSular (nisoldipine). The market for cardiovascular drugs can becategorized drug class on the basis of mechanism of action: beta blockers, beta agonists, alpha blockers, alpha agonists, sodium channel blockers, calcium channel blockers, vasodilators, renin inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers, diuretics, and thrombolytics. Furthermore, the CVD market can also be subdivided based on various indications such as stroke, hypertension, dyslipidemia and others. In terms of geography, the market can be analyzed by major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World.

Presently, antihypertensive drug class holds the largest share of the global CVD market in terms of revenue. The dominance of this drug classis primarily witnessed due to presence of multibillion drugs such as Diovan and Benicar brands. On the contrary, thrombolytic drugs currently accounts for a small market share but is expected to grow at the fastest rate in future. Geographically, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2013 due to high awareness about the heart diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year about 610,000 people in America die of heart diseases. Likewise, annually 735,000 Americans are victims of heart attacks. Thus, increasing incidence of heart attacks in North America would surge the demand for cardiovascular drugs. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to showcase the fastest growth rate in the future due to rise in aging population, increasing awareness and other factors.

Cardiovascular disease drug market is expected to demonstrate healthy growth rate due to the increasing incidence of population suffering from cardiovascular disease and rising number of obese and diabetes patients. Poor life style, geriatric population and presence of high number of innovative drugs under the clinical studies are other key factors expected to fuel the market growth. Development of drugs for a broad range of applications is a major challenge faced by the manufacturers operating in this industry. Thus, for addressing the unmet needs, researchers are focusing on development of cell-based therapies. For instance, Darapladib (GlaxoSmithKline Inc., UK), is a lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2 inhibitor, Dabigatran (Pradaxa; Boehringer Ingelheim, USA) is direct thrombin inhibitor. In addition, apart from ingestion of drugs through conventional mode (oral and parenteral),various advanced devices are also being introduced in the market that facilitate drug delivery by mode of drug eluting stents, balloons, and drug eluting vascular grafts. Hence, based on abovementioned factors, cardiovascular drugs market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the future.

Some of the key players operating in the cardiovascular disease drug market are AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Astellas Pharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson, United Therapeutics Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Roche Holding AG.

