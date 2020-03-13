Cellulose Fiber Market – Technical Highlights, Revenue Analysis of Regional Contribution and Product Portfolio 2027

As there is a growing demand for environmental friendly, body adjustable and bio-degradable clothing and fabrics from the textile industry, there is a healthy growth in global cellulose fiber industry. Cellulose is a natural type of fiber available in abundance across the globe. Cellulose is regarded as one of the most important raw material used in various industries. Cellulose fiber is the outcome of a number of processes that are carried out on wood pulp obtained from bark, leaf, and wood of plants. This wood pulp undergoes through various chemical processes to produce cellulose fiber. Cotton fiber, flax fiber, rayon or viscose are some of the common cellulose fiber. Some of the major applications of cellulose fiber is in textile, fabrics and in filtration.

Global Cellulose Fiber Market: Drivers and restrains

Due to increase in global warming, it is seen that there is significant change in preference of manufacturers and customers in regards to buying, production and selling of fiber across the globe. The demand for biodegradable cellulose fiber has increased over the years. Various government organizations and NGO’s have put regulations over fiber production which is impacting the growth of biodegradable cellulose fiber market. Some other factors which drive the global cellulose fiber market are rapid growth of urbanization, rising disposable income and growth in population. On the other hand, cost of cellulose fiber has been a major restraining factor for the growth of global cellulose fiber market. Prices of raw material required for manufacturing of cellulose fiber are dynamic in nature and changes continuously thus curbing their use in large scale industries. Also, skilled people and advanced machinery are required in the production of cellulose fiber. Above factors have emerged as restraining factors, hampering the growth of global cellulose fiber market.

Global Cellulose Fiber Market: Segmentation

The global cellulose fiber market can be segmented as follows

Based on the process used for manufacturing of cellulose fiber, it can be segmented as

Natural cellulose fiber Plant fiber Cotton fiber Flax(Linen) fiber Jute fiber Wood fiber Animal fiber Alpaca fiber Silk fiber

Manufactured cellulose fiber Semi-Synthetic fiber Rayon or viscose Modal fiber Synthetic fiber Nylon fiber Polyester fiber



Based on the Application type, global cellulose fiber market can be segmented as

Textile

Filtration

Composite materials

Global Cellulose Fiber Market: Regional overview

Geographically, the global cellulose fiber market is segmented into seven regions, namely Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Cellulose fiber market depends highly on initial capital as well as skilled people that are required for manufacturing of cellulose fiber. North America is constantly involved in the research and development process for the up-gradation of cellulose fiber. Thus North America is expected to have a healthy growth rate over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific bags a significant share of global cellulose fiber market over the forecast period of 2017-2027, owing to a blistering rise in the textile industry in developing economies like China and India. Europe and Latin America are expected to show a moderate growth in the Global cellulose market as raw materials required for the manufacturing of cellulose fiber are available in ample quantity. Middle-East and Africa shall show an average growth rate in global cellulose fiber market as the market for cellulose products has not yet firmly established in the region. Overall, the global cellulose fiber market is expected to show a healthy CAGR for the forecast period of 2017-2027.

Global Cellulose Fiber Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players which operate in global cellulose fiber market are Sappi group, Birla Cellulose, Tembec Inc., The Lenzing Group, Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd., Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd., Fulida Group Holding Co., LTD., Manasi Aoyang Technology Co. Ltd.

