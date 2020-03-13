Center Sealed Pouch Packaging Market Global Business Insights – by Trends, Opportunities, Recent Industry Size and Share Analysis with Forecast to 2027
The pouch is a flexible container usually used to store product. A center seal pouch has an ability to withstand variations in temperature to a great extent. Also, sealing a pouch at center helps in prevention of packed products from exposure to external factors such as air and moisture. Center sealed pouches are in high demand for chemical and food packaging and are thus available in different sizes and colors. Manufacturers pay greater attention towards attractive packaging of products in order to increase their brand awareness to boost the sales. Owing to the excellent resistance to external factors and its long shelf life, manufacturers of end-use industry have generated a high demand for center sealed pouches. These pouches provide various benefits such as high performance, light in weight and low contamination thus keeping the goods completely sealed in moisture free environment.
Center Sealed Pouch Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints
The inclination of customers towards easy portable, convenient to carry and single use of a product is pushing the demand for center sealed pouches. Increase in dependency on packed ready to cook food due to changing lifestyle has mobilized the flexible packaging chain to synchronize as per product offerings. Also, over the years, there has been a remarkable growth in the number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and superstores. As a result, the global of center sealed pouch packaging market is expected to witness a substantial market growth over the forecast period. However, governments authorities of various countries have imposed stringent policies regarding use of plastic material can hamper the growth of center sealed pouch packaging market.
Center Sealed Pouch Packaging Market: Segmentation
The center sealed pouch packaging market is segmented as follows
On the basis of material used, the center sealed pouch packaging market is segmented into:
- Plastic
- Aluminum foil
- Kraft paper foil
- Others
On the basis of applications, the center sealed pouch packaging market is segmented into:
- Food and beverages
- Agriculture
- FMCG
- Healthcare
- Veterinary
Center Sealed Pouch Packaging Market: Segmentation Overview
On the basis of material used, the center sealed pouch packaging market is segmented as plastic, Kraft paper foil, aluminum foil and also the combination of these materials. Revenue contribution from plastic and aluminum foil segment are expected to drive the growth of center sealed pouch packaging market. Also, center sealed pouches are used in various end-use applications such as food and beverages, FMCG and healthcare with FMCG segment to propel the growth of center sealed pouch packaging market
Center Sealed Pouch Packaging Market: Regional Overview
Geographically, the center sealed pouch packaging market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Developing economies like China and India have large population size with increased disposable income. Thus, Asia-Pacific region is expected to bag highest market share in center sealed pouch packaging market owing to its growing consumer base in this region. North America and Europe contributes a significant share in global center sealed pouch packaging market due to rapid growth in demands from sectors such as food and beverages, healthcare and Chemicals. Middle-East and Africa region is currently at the nascent stage and is projected to show a reasonable rate of growth. Overall, the global center sealed pouch packaging market is expected to register a healthy rate over the forecast period 2017-2025.
Center Sealed Pouch Packaging Market: Key Players
Some prominent players that operate in the center sealed pouch packaging market are The DOW Chemical Company, Amcor Ltd., Berry Plastic Corporation, Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Bemis Company Inc., Certol International, Bischof+Klein, Hood Packaging (U.S), Printpack, Steris Corporation, ProAmpac, Sealed Air, and Winpak Ltd.
