China Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the China Solvent Borne Adhesives market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China Solvent Borne Adhesives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Solvent Borne Adhesives market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Solvent Borne Adhesives development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Solvent Borne Adhesives by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in China market include
3M
Dow Chemicals
Henkel AG & Co.
Sika AG
H.B. Fuller
Jowat AG
Arkema Group
Ashland
Royal Adhesives & Sealants
DELO Industrial Adhesives
Franklin International
Hexcel Corporation
Hexion
Huntsman Corp
Master Bond
Wisdom Adhesives
Wacker Chemie AG
Benson Polymers Ltd
Cyberbond LLC
Collano Adhesives AG
Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,
South China
East China
Southwest China
Northeast China
North China
Central China
Northwest China
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Chloroprene Rubber
Poly Acrylate (PA)
SBC Resin Adhesives
Other
On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers
Building and Construction
Paper, Board & Packaging
Woodworking & Joinery
Footwear
Electrical & Electronics
Other
