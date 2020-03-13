Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Global Market Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) – 2019-2025

Report Summary:

Cloud services brokerage (CSB) is an IT role and business model in which a company or other entity adds value to one or more (public or private) cloud services on behalf of one or more consumers of that service via three primary roles including aggregation, integration and customization brokerage. A CSB enabler provides technology to implement CSB, and a CSB provider offers combined technology, people and methodologies to implement and manage CSB-related projects.

The CSB market has been segmented by platform into internal brokerage enablement and external brokerage enablement. These internal enablement platforms empower enterprises to provide a unified multi-cloud governance and management experience to their employees. Enterprises utilize internal brokerage enablement platforms for unifying security, policy enforcement, license management, and employee usage monitoring across cloud services. Hence, the CSB market for internal brokerage enablement is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

This report covers a comprehensive analysis of the Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) on a regional basis. The key regions covered in the study are Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. A detailed assessment of the market in regional segments is presented along with the valuation of each segment in terms of volume and value. The report further covers country-level analysis of the market for offering actionable insight into the market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Accenture (Ireland)

DoubleHorn (US)

Jamcracker (US)

IBM (US)

HPE (US)

RightScale (US)

Dell (US)

Wipro (India)

Arrow Electronics (US)

ActivePlatform (Belarus)

Cloudmore (Sweden)

InContinuum (Netherlands)

DXC Technology (US)

Cognizant (US)

BitTitan (US)

Nephos Technologies (UK)

The report studies the value, volume trends, and history that holds a substantial influence over the Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB). The various potential growth factors, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers, restraints, are also analyzed to gain a deeper understanding of the market.

