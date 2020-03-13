Corrugated Packaging Market 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Share & Segment Forecast to 2024

Corrugated packaging products combine cushioning with structural rigidity, providing excellent protection to fragile or heavy contents from damage. Their lightweight and clean nature help lower shipping costs. The high-impact graphics possible on corrugated packaging products help enable improved brand awareness, thus helping improved sales. Moreover, corrugated packaging products are made from recycled card board boxes and other waste products from the paper industry. The reprocessing and recycling percentage of corrugated packaging products is also high, making them an environment-friendly packaging option.

The market is expected to witness an excellent upward growth trajectory over the period between 2018 and 2026, chiefly owing to the massive rise in demand for corrugated packaging boxes in the thriving global e-commerce industry. This report gives a forward-looking perspective of the market, and furnishes qualitative as well as quantitative data pertaining to the key segments of the market.

Global Corrugated Packaging Market: Trends and Opportunities

As mentioned above, the thriving global e-commerce industry is expected to emerge as the leading growth driver for the global corrugated packaging market. Owing to features such as low weight, excellent strength, and recyclability, e-commerce companies are increasingly adopting corrugated packaging products for safe product delivery. Moreover, the market has also witnessed a steady rise in adoption from the organized retail sector in the recent past. As the numbers of supermarkets and hypermarkets rise across emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, in response to changing consumer lifestyles and rising disposable incomes, the uptake of corrugated packaging products is also expected to surge.

On the flip side, there are a certain factors that hinder the growth prospects of the market to a certain degree, chief ones being the unsuitability of corrugated material for the packaging of a variety of products and concerns regarding the durability of corrugated packaging products. It is often noted that conventional corrugated packaging products do not withstand harsh indoor and outdoor weather conditions as efficiently as other packaging products, thus posing damage dangers to fragile products or electronic products.

Global Corrugated Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

The report segments the global corrugated packaging market on the basis of criteria such as box type, application, and geography. Based on application, the market has been covered for industries such as food and beverages, automotive, health and hygiene, electronics, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals.