Cosmetic Jars Packaging Market Revenue Status | RPC Group Plc, Albea SA, Gerresheimer AG, Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd., Quadpack Industries

The global cosmetic jars packaging market has grown at a rapid pace in recent years due to the steady growth witnessed by the cosmetics sector. The cosmetics sector has been boosted by the growing demand for cosmetic formulations for maintaining a younger and more attractive appearance as well as protecting from growing pollution. Cosmetic jars packaging has become an increasingly important part of the global cosmetics sector due to growing realization of its utility in brand endorsement and consumer outreach. The global cosmetic jars packaging market is thus likely to exhibit steady growth in the coming years, aided by the growing demand for cosmetic products in the affluent middle class in emerging countries.

The global cosmetic jars packaging market is expected to reach a value of more than US$5 bn by 2022, exhibiting a 5.1% CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The global cosmetic jars packaging market is likely to reach a valuation of US$3.9 bn by the end of 2017.

Below 50 ml Containers to Dominate

By capacity, the global cosmetic jars packaging market is segmented into below 50 ml, 50 ml – 100 ml, 100 ml – 150 ml, 150 ml – 200 ml, and above 150 ml – 200 ml. The below 50 ml category is likely to dominate the global cosmetic jars packaging market due to the steady demand for smaller containers in the FMCG sector. The below 50 ml category represents 52.4% of the global cosmetic jars packaging market in 2017, with a valuation of more than US$2 bn. The segment is expected to exhibit a 4.6% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period to reach a valuation of US$2.5 bn.

Asia Pacific except Japan to Remain Leading Contributor to Global Cosmetic Jars Packaging Market

Geographically, Asia Pacific except Japan is the major contributor to the global cosmetic jars packaging market and is likely to be valued at close to twice that of the North America market by 2022. The Asia Pacific except Japan cosmetic jars packaging market’s 6.6% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period is likely to ensure its position in the coming years as the most attractive market for cosmetic jars packaging players.

Plastics Dominate Cosmetic Jars Packaging Market due to Easy Production, Cheap Costs

By material, plastics are currently the leading segment of the global cosmetic jars packaging market due to their convenience in producing various shapes. The cheap costs of plastics, especially compared to alternatives such as wood, metal, and glass, have also played a key role in ensuring the dominance of the plastics segment in the cosmetic jars packaging market. Glass packaging is likely to emerge as a significant segment of the global cosmetic jars packaging market in the coming years due to the increasing demand for novelty packaging in the market.

Competitive Dynamics

The global cosmetics jars packaging market is moderately consolidated but extremely competitive. The immense commercial scope of the cosmetic jars packaging market is likely to ensure growing investment from leading cosmetics sector players in the coming years. The major players in the cosmetics jars packaging market are likely to focus on consistent product development in the coming years as their key strategy, as maintaining a wide array of products has emerged as an important part of the winning strategy to succeed in the cosmetics jars packaging market.

Leading players in the global cosmetic jars packaging market include RPC Group Plc, Albea SA, Gerresheimer AG, Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd., Quadpack Industries, HCP Packaging, P. W. Masterchem S.J., Raepak Ltd., Akey Group LLC, and Bonex d.o.o.