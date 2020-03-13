Cyprus Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Research 2019-2023 Industry Key Players – Cyta, PrimeTel, Multichoice, Cablenet, MTN Cyprus

WiseGuyReports.com “Cyprus – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Cyprus’s MNOs secure vendor agreements for 5G

Despite the liberalisation of Cyprus’s telecom sector, the market overall continues to be dominated by the incumbent, Cyta, which is still fully-owned by the state though the government continues to press for a sale of a minority stake in a bid to arrest the continuing decline in the operator’s market share. As such, these plans (which form part of the 2019 budget) have rekindled schemes to privatise Cyta dating to 2013 as part of a wider financial bailout package.

Improved regulatory conditions, particularly in relation to network interconnection and access, has given competing operators the confidence to invest in network infrastructure, to make use of unbundled local loops and to launch competing services.

The broadband market continues to develop steadily, providing the country with one of the highest broadband penetration rates in the region. DSL remains the dominant access platform, with cable broadband restricted to a single operator, Cablenet. Although Cablenet’s network was for long concentrated in a few key towns, under the management of its majority-owner GO the company has invested in both its fixed-line and mobile networks, and its cable infrastructure now covers about 53% of premises. Fibre infrastructure in Cyprus is still in its infancy, though Cyta since mid-2018 has embarked on a significant ten-year NGN investment program which includes extending an FttP service to about 200,000 premises.

The Cypriot mobile market is served by four mobile network operators. Cyta has offered mobile services under the Cytamobile-Vodafone brand since 2004 following a partner agreement with Vodafone Group, while MTN Cyprus was once part of the international MTN Group before being acquired by Monaco Telecom in mid-2018. PrimeTel added market competition after launching services in 2015 soon after the company secured mobile spectrum licences (it had offered services as an MVNO since 2011). The cableco Cablenet, which also offered mobile services as an MVNO, launched services over its own network in mid-2017.

This report introduces the key aspects of Cyprus’s telecoms market, outlining the regulatory environment and providing updated operational and financial data on the major operators. The report also reviews the mobile voice and data segments, also covering regulatory and technology developments. In addition, the report assesses the broadband and e-commerce markets.

Key developments:

Cyta expands FttP services;

MTN signs vendor agreement with Huawei to develop 5G;

Ministry of Communications completes 800MHz and 2600MHz spectrum auction;

PrimeTel, MTN and Cyta extend LTE services

Cablenet sees 6.6% growth in broadband subscriber base in 2018;

Estonia helping Cyprus develop e-government functions and systems;

Government commits to all premises having access to 30Mb/s broadband by 2020;

Cytas USO obligations extended;

Cyta upgrades transmission capacity on the TE-North Cable System to 500Gb/s;

Report update includes the regulators market data to June 2018, operators data updates to Q4 2018, recent market developmentsCompanies mentioned in this report:

Cyta, PrimeTel, Multichoice, Cablenet, Cytamobile-Vodafone, MTN Cyprus, Kibris Telecom

Henry LancasterFebruary 2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Key statistics

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Telecom sector

liberalisation

Privatisation

Interconnect Access

Number Portability (NP)

Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Fixed network operators

Cyta

MTN Cyprus

PrimeTel Telecommunications infrastructure National telecom network International infrastructure Submarine cable networks Satellite networks Broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Market analysis Broadband statistics Forecasts – fixed broadband subscribers – 2019; 2023; 2023 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX) Digital economy E-government E-commerce Digital media Videostreaming Mobile communications Market analysis Mobile statistics General statistics Mobile data Mobile broadband Regulatory issues Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Second GSM licence 3G licences awarded in Northern Cyprus Mobile Termination Rates (MTR) 2.6GHz spectrum auction Multi-spectrum auction (900, 1800, 2100MHz) Multi-spectrum auction (800, 1470, 2600MHz, 3600MHz) SIM card registration Mobile infrastructure Digital networks Major mobile operators Cytamobile-Vodafone MTN Cyprus Kibris Telekom PrimeTel MVNOs Mobile content and applications

Continued……

