Egg Packaging Market 2019: Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2027

Despite having relative strength, eggs are extremely fragile product and handling them is a major concern for the egg industry. Packaging is an important part of delivering good quality eggs to the customers. Egg packaging can be done by using plastic and paperboard material which provides a vital packaging solution. A critical component that influences the development of poultry items is the necessity of storage & logistics of eggs, and this market is expected to grow shortly due to high demand for poultry products. With the utilization of innovation and apparatuses, the quality and security of eggs can be kept up through shock and stress engrossing packaging frameworks. Egg packaging is mainly done by using dimpled foams and molded fiber pulp packaging that can store eggs without breaking. This dimpled foams additionally secures eggs by retaining the stress and shock applied amid transportation.

Global Egg Packaging Market- Market Dynamics

In the course of recent years, egg packaging market has been one of the quickest developing markets providing packaging solution across the globe for food and beverage industry. The essential driver for global egg packaging market is the convenience for conveying and transporting of eggs. Egg packaging producers additionally actualize several innovations and thoughts for the sheltered transportation of eggs. Significant change in the lifestyle and convenience of emerging economies has triggered the growth potential for egg packaging market. Rapid industrialization and increase in per capita disposable income for developing economies are the other factors fueling demand for egg packaging globally. Additionally, egg cartons made of paper are recyclable in nature, and this manner turns into an exceptionally cost effective solution for the storage of eggs in bulk. Every single such variable fuel up to the for global egg packaging market. Egg packaging market is hampered due to intense competition in the manufacturers of egg packaging and the dynamic change in the cost of raw materials that is required for the manufacturers of egg packaging. In order to attract large consumer base, egg packaging manufacturers are shifting from traditional to more creative packaging formats, and this trend is likely to create demand for egg packaging market globally.

Global Egg Packaging Market – Market Segmentation

The global Egg Packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type, and region.

On the basis of material type, the global Egg Packaging is segmented into:

Plastics Polystyrene (PS) Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Others

Paper Molded pulp Recycled paper Paperboard



Global Egg Packaging Market– Regional Overview:

The global Egg Packaging market is segmented on the basis of region such as:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The egg packaging market in North America region are to remain dominant for the highest revenue growth as compared to markets in other regions. Latin America region is expected to witness above average growth for egg packaging market for the next half of the decade. In Western Europe, countries like Germany, and the UK are expected to have a significant growth of egg packaging market over the forecast period 2016-2024. In addition, countries of Eastern Europe such as Russia and Poland are also expected to have augmentation in the growth potential for egg packaging. The egg packaging market in India and China are projected to be dominating the globe due to increase in preference for eggs. Moreover, the growth for egg packaging market in other parts of Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by increasing disposable income and spending power among consumers in this region. In addition, egg packaging market in these developing economies also has a positive impact owing to the technological advancement of industries. Japan is also expected to continue with the stagnant growth for egg packaging market over the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa region are expected to have a substantial increase in the egg packaging market for GCC countries and South Africa.

Global Egg Packaging Market – Key Players:

Few of the key players for egg packaging are Brodrene Hartmann A/S, Huhtamaki Oyj, UFP Technologies, Inc., Pactiv LLC, Ovotherm International Handels GmbH, Dispak UK, DFM Packaging Solutions, SANOVO TECHNOLOGY A/S, Dolco Packaging Corp., CKF Inc., Ulma Packaging, etc.

