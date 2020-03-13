Equestrian Helmets Market Report 2019| Top 4 Foremost Manufactures-Troxel, UVEX, KEP, GPA

Equestrian Helmets Market report provides (6 Forces Forecast 2019-2025) an in-intensity insight of the Equestrian Helmets industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Equestrian Helmets market Share via Region etc. Equestrian Helmets Market report firstly introduced the Equestrian Helmets basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Market Overview; Product Specifications; Manufacturing Processes; Cost Structures, Raw Materials and so on. This Equestrian Helmets industry report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime companies (Troxel, UVEX, KEP, GPA, Samshield, Charles Owen, One K, Ovation, IRH Helmet, KASK, Tipperary, Horka, LAS, CASCO, Kylin) which providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Scope of Equestrian Helmets Market: An equestrian helmet is a form of protective headgear worn when riding horses. This type of helmet is specially designed to protect the rider’s head during falls off a horse, especially from striking a hard object while falling or being accidentally struck in the head by a horse’s hoof.

Certified helmets are required headgear for many competitive riding events, particularly where horse and rider must jump or work at high speed. Helmets are worn more often by English-style riders and are gaining acceptance as required headgear for children. They are also widely accepted in fields such as horse racing, eventing or show jumping. They are required in eventing, in endurance riding and other types of competitions. People who take their horses hacking or trail riding sometimes wear helmets, though there are tremendous variations in helmet use in different regions and cultures. In the United States, use is by fewer than one in eight riders. Some states, such as Florida and New York, are starting to require by law that riders under the age of 14 wear helmets at equestrian establishments, on public highways and publicly owned land.

Global Equestrian Helmet market is derived by Equestrian activities. In the last several years, the development of equestrian is fast.

The classification of Equestrian Helmet includes Basic Helmet, Skull Helmet and Show Helmet, and the consumption proportion of Basic Helmet in 2017 is about 56%.

Europe region is the largest consumption region of Equestrian Helmet, with a consumption market share nearly 48% in 2017. USA is the second largest consumer of Equestrian Helmet, enjoying consumption market share nearly 35% in 2017.

Market competition is not intense, the market concentration is relatively low, Troxel, UVEX, KEP, GPA, Samshield, Charles Owen, One K, Ovation, IRH Helmet and KASK are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global market is valued at 64 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 89 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Equestrian Helmets market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Show Helmet

Basic Helmet

Skull Helmet

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Equestrian Helmets market share and growth rate of Equestrian Helmets for each application, including-

Men

Women

Children

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Equestrian Helmets market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the Competition Developments and Trendsin the Equestrian Helmets market? What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvementsfaced by market players in the global Equestrian Helmets market? What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factorsimpacting the growth of the Equestrian Helmets market? How is the Equestrian Helmets market expected to Grow In Terms Of Valueduring the study period?

