Ethyldiglycol Acrylate Market | Analysis and Forecast up to 2026

Global Ethyldiglycol Acrylate Market: Overview

Ethyldiglycol acrylate is an acrylate monomer that readily undergoes addition reactions with a wide variety of organic and inorganic compounds to form homopolymers and copolymers. Its chemical composition is C9H16O4. Copolymers can be prepared with acrylic acid and its salts, amides, esters, methacrylates, acrylonitrile, maleic acid esters, vinyl acetate, vinyl chloride, vinylidene chloride, styrene, butadiene, unsaturated polyesters, drying oils, etc. In terms of application, the ethyldiglycol acrylate market is segmented into UV light-cured coatings, feedstock use inks, and adhesives. It is also employed as feedstock in chemical synthesis, as it readily undergoes addition reactions with various organic and inorganic compounds. Ethyldiglycol acrylate is used in adhesives and UV diluents because of high compatibility and polarity. The reactive diluents need to have an ability of lowering the viscosity of prepolymers. Ethyldiglycol acrylate is used to impart properties such as adhesion and providing low volatile organic compounds to the polymers.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Global Ethyldiglycol Acrylate Market: Drivers

Ethyldiglycol acrylate is a photocurable material that possesses several high-end properties such as fast curing, low energy consumption, low pollution, high efficiency, and outstanding performance. These properties are widely required in applications such as coatings, printing, and electronics. Such photocurable monofunctional monomers with the properties mentioned above are extensively employed in developed countries such as the U.S. and Japan. In terms of application, the UV light-cured coatings segment held dominant share of the ethyldiglycol acrylate market in 2017. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, led by the rise in demand for UV light-cured coatings in the wood coating industry. These coatings are used as primers, topcoats, and sealants in wood and furniture industries for architectural moldings, and doors and window panes.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Ethyldiglycol acrylate is generally stored under air and not under inert gases in order to prevent polymerization. A stabilizer needs to be present in ethyldiglycol acrylate and the storage temperature must not exceed more than 35°C. Storage tanks and pipes should be made up of stainless steel or aluminum and also need to be earthed. Ethyldiglycol acrylate is a type of monofunctional acrylate monomer, which is used in acrylate-based curable printing medium. An acrylate-based curable printing medium with low volatile organic compound comprises heat curable monofunctional acrylate monomers, di-functional acrylate monomers and tri-functional acrylate monomers. Other chemicals present in the group of monofunctional acrylate monomers include 2-phenoxyethyl acrylate, isodecyl acrylate, lauryl acrylate and stearyl acrylate.

Global Ethyldiglycol Acrylate Market: Key Segments

The global ethyldiglycol acrylate market can be segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the ethyldiglycol acrylate market in terms of revenue and volume in 2017. The ethyldiglycol acrylate market in the region is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR compared to that in other regions. In Asia Pacific, China and India dominated the ethyldiglycol acrylate market in terms of revenue and volume in 2017. Asia Pacific is followed by North America, which also accounted for significant share of the global ethyldiglycol acrylate market in 2017. The ethyldiglycol acrylate market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Global Ethyldiglycol Acrylate Market: Key Players

Key companies operating in the global ethyldiglycol acrylate market include BASF SE, Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.,Hubei Jusheng Technology Co., Ltd., Simagchem Corporation, Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co.,Ltd, SAGECHEM LIMITED, among the others.