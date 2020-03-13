Food Warming Trays Market – Sales Revenue to Significantly Increase in the Next Few Years

Food warming trays are used for warming food items up to a desired temperature over a flat warming surface with thermostat temperature control. Food warmers are a minor but important investment. Keeping food at the right temperature helps prevention against food-borne illnesses.

Increasing demand for maintaining optimal temperature of food being served is a key driving factor of the food warming trays market. Food must be heated to at least 75 degrees in order to reduce the amount of bacteria and obtain a safe level for consumption. Temperature is just as important as storing food when it comes to cooking or re-heating of food. Even when food is properly refrigerated, there still exists possibility of bacteria in it. Therefore, heating of food to the right temperature lowers the risk of food poisoning.

Once the food has been heated to the required temperature, it should not be allowed to drop under 60 degrees until it is served. This goes for both cooking and reheating of food and is fueling the growth of the food warming trays market. However, the prevailing market comprising counterfeit and pre-used food warming trays is acting as a major restraint to the growth of the food warmer tray market. Counterfeit products are often low-cost and, therefore, have high demand. This is affecting the food warmer tray market.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48381

The global food warming trays market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the food warming trays market can be divided into metal, glass, and stone. The metal segment dominates the food warming trays market. The segment includes stainless steel and aluminum trays. Foodservice establishments mostly prefer warming trays made of metal. Generally, restaurants, hotels, and catering companies require foodservice equipment that can withstand heavy-duty usage. Metal warming trays are durable and can efficiently transfer heat from the surface of warming trays to the serving pans and food items. Glass food warming trays are mainly used as buffet warmers at homes and corporate events.

These trays sport an elegant appearance, with a metal frame and glass surface. The buffet warmers are equipped with accurate thermostatic controls to maintain the food at a specific temperature. Glass warming trays have loyal customers since they are available in various sizes as per requirement. Stone surface warming trays are mainly available in rectangular and round shapes. While the round shaped stone warming trays are used for warming and displaying pizzas in buffet services, the rectangle shaped warming trays are used for displaying appetizers. Stone warming trays have a niche demography of customers who prefers the aesthetic and sturdy nature of these products. Based on application, the global food warming trays market can be classified into residential and commercial. In terms of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.