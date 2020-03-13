Fruit Packaging Liners Market | Emerging Technologies, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

A wide range of packaging options are available for packaging of fresh fruits such as bags, containers, and crates, however, the hard surfaces of crates and containers might damage the fruits. Thus, packaging of fresh fruits is a rising concern among the fruit growers across the globe. To avoid these damaged fruits, packaging liners are used. Fruit packaging liners are trays or holders which hold the fruits in different compartments to avoid bruising of fruits against each other during transportation, storage, and display of fresh fruit. Fruit packaging liners help in reducing product waste by keeping fruits intact in the compartments.

Global Fruit Packaging Liners Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growth of global fruit packaging liners market is driven by the demand for efficient packaging among the fruit growers to minimize the damage of fruits while handling, transportation and storage of fruits and reduce the product wastage and increase the shelf life of fresh fruit, which in turn increases the profit for fruit growers. Furthermore, the demand from fruit retailers, supermarkets and hypermarkets for fruit packaging liner to keep the fruits roll down out of the display shelf can be attributed to the growth of global fruit liner packaging market . Trends identified in the global fruit packaging liner market is the growing inclination towards plastic fruit packaging liners along with the rapid pace of fruit consumption owing to the growth of population, inclination towards healthier eating habits. However, the evolution of various packaging technologies such as MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging) and VP (Vacuum Packaging) which doesn’t require liners might hamper the growth of global fruit packaging liners market .

Global Fruit Packaging Liners Market: Segmentation

The global fruit packaging liners market is segmented on the basis of fruit liner types, materials, fruits and region.

On the basis of fruit liner types, the global fruit packaging liners market is segmented into:

Tray liners

Bin liners

Carton liners

Drum liners

Others

On the basis of materials, the global fruit packaging liners market is segmented into:

Polyethylene(PE)

Polypropylene(PP)

Polyvinylchloride(PVC)

Polystyrene(PS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyamide(PA)

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

On the basis of fruits, the global fruit packaging liners market is segmented into:

Apple

Kiwifruit

Oranges

Pears

Nectarines

Mangoes

Others

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15386

Fruit Packaging Liners Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global fruit packaging liners market is segmented into five regions – North America’s fruit packaging liners market, Latin America’s fruit packaging liners market, Europe’s fruit packaging liners market, APAC fruit packaging liners market, and the Middle East & Africa’s fruit packaging liners market. Among the regions mentioned above, Asia-pacific accounts for significant share for fruit packaging liner market, owing to the massive production and consumption as compared to other regions. MEA is anticipated to grow at a healthy growth rate to become second largest market by volume and value primarily due to significant growth of agriculture and fruit production over the last few decades. Europe market is followed by MEA market for fruit packaging liners market, which is followed by Latin America and North America for fruit packaging liners market. Overall, the global fruit packaging liners market is anticipated to register significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Fruit Packaging Liners Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global fruit packaging liners market include Visionpak, F-D-S Manufacturing Company, LINPAC Senior Holdings Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group, Petruzalek s.r.o., Chantler Packaging, QBIG Packaging, PPS Packaging and Advantage Packaging Limited among others