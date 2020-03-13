Global Acoustic Emission Testing (AE) Service Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2019-2025

Acoustic emission testing is gaining ground as it provides real-time volumetric monitoring of in-service equipment. Acoustic emission testing enables examination of materials, to ascertain change in their properties due to subject to stress.

Applications of acoustic emission testing have been expanding ranging from field inspection, corrosion detection, tank bottom testing, evaluation of aging aircraft, production quality control, and inspection of nuclear components among others.

Acoustic emission testing can be carried out using few equipment, including sensors, amplifiers, and detection equipment. This allows selection of acoustic testing equipment, facilitating uptake of equipment. With uptick in demand for acoustic emission testing, ancillary services witness gains too. Acoustic emission testing service is one.

Acoustic emission testing (AET) is a powerful screening technique that provides real time, 100% volumetric monitoring of in-service equipment. In 2018, the global Acoustic Emission Testing Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Acoustic Emission Testing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Acoustic Emission Testing Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

TUV Rheinland (Germany)

MISTRAS (US)

TUV Nord (Germany)

Parker Hannifin (US)

TUV Austria (Austria)

General Electric (GEUS)

Acoustic Emission Consulting (AECUS)

Vallen Systeme (Germany)

KRN Services (US)

Score Atlanta (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inspection

Calibration

Market segment by Application, split into

Storage Tank

Pipeline

Aging Aircraft

Structural Monitoring

Turbine

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Acoustic Emission Testing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Acoustic Emission Testing Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

