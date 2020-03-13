Global Anal Cancer Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027

Global Anal Cancer Market -Highlight

The anus is the opening at the end of the large intestine, below the rectum, where bowel movements leave the body. The beginning of the anal cancer is seen when the healthy cells grow in an uncontrolled manner, thereby, forming masses of cells called as tumours. The infected cells can be squamous cell, cloacogenic cell, anal lining cell and basal cell. A majority of the reported anal cancers are the squamous cell carcinomas.

When the cells are at the beginning sate, they appears to be normal. This is the dysplasia state of the cancer. Dysplasia in the anus is called anal intraepithelial neoplasia (AIN) or anal squamous intraepithelial lesions (SILs). Increasing prevalence of the anal cancer and sexually transmitted diseases along with the growing geriatric population are the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period. In 2017, according to the American Cancer Society, 8,200 new cases of the anal cancer were reported in the U.S. causing 1,100 deaths. Moreover, it is reported that the anal cancer is rare in people younger than 35 years in age and is found mainly in the geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aging 65 or older is projected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050, with most of the increase in developing countries. However, factors like lack of awareness and low per capita healthcare expenditure are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The global anal cancer market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global anal cancer market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2027).

Global Anal Cancer Market- Key Players:

Advaxis

ORYX

Genticel (France)

Taiwan Liposome Company

others are the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global anal cancer market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Anal Cancer Market- Targeted Audience:

Companies related to Anal cancer

Government research Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Independent Research Laboratories

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Medical Research Laboratories

Global Anal Cancer Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global anal cancer market appears to be a highly competitive and fragmented market. International players who are increasingly expanding their footprint in the developing economy, making it difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, especially in terms of features product portfolios, quality, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The intense competition prevalent in the market dictates the consolidation among marketers.

Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

In August 2016, Amgen and Advaxis, Inc. entered into a global agreement for the development and commercialization of Advaxis’ ADXS-NEO, a novel, preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that is designed to activate a patient’s immune system to respond against the unique mutations, or neoepitopes. This collaboration brought together Amgen’s development expertise in immuno-oncology with Advaxis’ MINE program, which is uniquely positioned to develop a customized approach for cancer treatment.

In October-2017, Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. showcased the superiorities of its pain management solution at the Janney’s Osteoarthritis and Pain Therapeutic Forum addressing company’s TLC599 candidate.

Global Anal Cancer Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas leads the global anal cancer market due to a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient population and rising healthcare expenditures within the region. Moreover, the presence of the global like Advaxis, Inc. within the region fuels the market growth during the forecast period. The Americas is followed by Europe in the presence of the similar factors facilitating the market growth within the region. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to a huge patient population and continuously growing healthcare sector by the developing economies like India and China. Additionally, the growing geriatric population fuels the market growth. On the other hand, Middle East & Africa have the least share of the market due to stringent government policies and presence of lack of a developed healthcare sector, especially within the African region.

