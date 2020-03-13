Global Flexible Bottle Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis 2014-2017 & Forecasting 2017-2027

In recent years there has been a substantial shift in product manufacturing as well as packaging. A new type of beverage packaging is introduced to increase the convenience of the customers. Flexible bottles are used for water storage and can be carried by folding when they are empty, due to this advantage of adaptability, the flexible bottle market is at an escalation stage and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, 2017–2025. Another benefit of the flexible bottles is that they can be frozen for ice cold water and can be carried easily. This type of bottles are heat resistance to boiling water and are BPA free. These two factors are creating a positive impact on the growth potential of flexible bottle market. Flexible bottles have the characteristics of reusability which creates demand for this product.

Global Flexible Bottle Market- Market Dynamics:

Factors, for example, increasing health issues, cleanliness awareness, the absence of well-developed open water infrastructure and interest for useful bottled water are expected to fuel income and volume development of the global flexible bottled market. Bottled water makers are introducing new items with medical advantages and convenience which is coming about a few product dispatches in the flexible bottle water market. Significant change in the lifestyle and convenience of emerging economies has triggered the growth potential for flexible bottle market. Furthermore, it was observed that the increase in per capita disposable income of emerging countries across the globe are some of the key drivers for the dynamic growth of flexible bottle market. Owing to strict norms regarding the hazardous effect by the usage of plastics from the government are hampering the growth of flexible bottle market. These components are relied upon to support the development of the flexible bottle water market sooner in the future.

Global Flexible Bottle Market – Market Segmentation:

The global flexible bottle market is segmented on the basis of material type and capacity.

On the basis of material type, the global flexible bottle is segmented into:

HDPE

LDPE

PVC

PP

Others

On the basis of capacity, the global flexible bottle is segmented into:

250-500 ml

500-750 ml

750-1000 ml

1 ltr & above

Global Flexible Bottle Market– Regional Overview:

The global flexible bottle market is segmented on the basis of region such as:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The flexible bottle market in North America region is expected to remain supreme for the highest revenue growth as compared to markets in other regions. Flexible bottle market in India and China are expected to have considerable growth in terms of revenue owing to rapid industrialization and technological advancements in these emerging economies. Furthermore, the growth of flexible bottle market in other parts of Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by increasing per capita disposable income and spending power among consumers in countries in this region. Flexible bottle market in Europe is expected to witness above average growth, with Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K. ranking high regarding demand for flexible bottles. The market for Latin America would also have a presence for flexible bottle and is expected to grow at a notable rate. The flexible bottle market in the MEA region is expected to witness a significant increase in revenue contribution from sales in GCC countries and South Africa. Japan is also expected to continue with the stagnant growth for flexible bottle market over the forecast period.

Global Flexible Bottle Market – Key Players:

Few of the key players for flexible bottle are Vapur, Inc., Hydrapak LLC, inov-8, Salomon SAS, Ultimate Direction, Inc., Lingxu International Trade Co., Ltd., Qimei Packaging Co., Ltd., T&T Plastic Hardware (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd., 4MO Plastic Co., Ltd. (Zhuhai), Reshine Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., etc.

