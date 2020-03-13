Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food Market Insights, Facts, Developments, Growth, Solutions & Applications to 2025

The ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) market has gathering marked momentum from community-based management of acute malnutrition, especially in children. Presence of persistently high acute malnutrition in children in several parts of Asia Pacific and Africa. The demand has gained substantial traction in these regions, helped by government initiatives and efforts by organizations such as UNICEF to treat forms of severe acute malnutrition in infants and children. Revenues in the market are expected to rise at more than 10.0% CAGR during 2018 – 2024.

Ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) is a high energy fortified food ideal for treating severe acute malnutrition that has been experiencing significant occurrence rate across several regions of the world. RUTF products comprise milkpaste/peanut, sugar, oil, milk powder, and a premix of micronutrients.

A recent research study by Persistence Market Research on the global RUTF market delivers detailed insights on the industry and a heap of key factors that are identified to be instrumental in the growth of market. The report is an extensive assessment of the market carried out in various angles in order to reflect the overall scenario in terms of multiple attributes. The study examines market status for a restricted period of eight years to ultimately offer the forecast for the market between 2018 and 2024.

A team of research analysts at Persistence Market Research has conducted a primary research session that involves research on the leading producers in the RUTF industry, key raw materials used in the production of ready-to-use therapeutic food products and their suppliers, and recently observed trends in production as well as consumption of RUTF. The research then focuses on the potential of the global market to be anticipated in near future and the key factors that are impacting the stability of the product in market. It further includes latest regional trends and regulatory standards that are being followed in the industry. This part of the report also throws light on government plans and forecasts for the distribution of RUTF products across the global market.

The research has involved interaction with leading manufacturers in the industry, in addition to the information about the leading technologies used in the production. Manufacturers have been interviewed by a team of analysts to know what the preferred choices for production process are, what the target markets are, what product offerings they prefer to include in portfolio, and what exactly determines the frequency of new product launches.

Market Taxonomy: Overview

By Product Type

Solid

Powder/blends

Biscuits/bar

Semi-solid paste

Drinkable therapeutic food

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Competitive Landscape

The report, in its final section, provides insightful information on the profiles and recent developments of the leading vendors in the global ready-to-use therapeutic food market. The competitive landscape of the global market report for RUTF offers a competition dashboard that briefs each companys financial status, key strategies and recent innovations, and product offerings. It also provides readers with a quick list of key manufacturers in the global industry of ready-to-use therapeutic food products.