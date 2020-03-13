Hashimotos Thyroiditis Diagnostics and Treatment Market 2019: Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2026

Hashimotos thyroiditis is one of the major autoimmune conditions diagnosed. It is also referred to as a disease of Hashimoto. The thyroid gland does not generate enough hormones required by the body in the medical condition. In front of the throat is the thyroid gland. Hormones play a major role in the body and regulate metabolism. Thyroid transplantation included initial approaches for the replacement of thyroid hormones, but effective drugs strategy quickly gained support. Levothyroxine, synthetic form of thyroxine(T-4), is standard therapy for Hashimoto’s illness. Extracts containing thyroid hormone from the thyroid glands of pigs are however accessible.

Major diagnostic and therapeutic advances in the early 20th century dramatically altered the prognosis of hypothyroidism from an extremely morbid situation to one that could be effectively managed with secure, efficient therapies. These progressions have influenced therapeutic patterns that have led to the implementation of l-thyroxin monotherapy at doses to normalize the serum thyroid stimulation hormone (TSH). This is a key factor boosting the global hashimotos diagnostics and treatment market.

The detection of peripheral conversions between T4 and T3 gave a physiological justification for l-thyroxine monotherapy. Synthetic l-thyroxine was seen as a more reliable treatment in conjunction with worries about consistency and security of natural thyroid preparations. This is expected to emerge as a key trend in the global hashimotos thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market.

Introduction:

Actual cause of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is unknown. However, scientists and professionals believe few factors play a key role including genes, hormones, excessive iodine, and radiation exposure. Researchers believe that certain drugs and high iodine level leads to Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Studies indicate that sex hormones could also be leading cause of the disease. Symptoms of the disease could take some time to appear. The first sign and symptom of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is enlarged thyroid, also known as goiter.

Nails become brittle or break easily, slowed heart rate, hair loss or thinning, brittle hair, depression, inability to get warm, paleness or puffiness of the face, weight gain, difficulty getting pregnant, fatigue, constipation, depression, and irregular or heavy menstrual periods are others signs and symptoms of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.

Thyroid-stimulating hormone test, anti-thyroid antibodies test, and free T4 test are the major tests for Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Heart problems, myxedema, and goiter and mental health issues are the major complications of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.

Increase in incidence of thyroid gland disorders and rise in number of disease awareness programs in developing regions are the major factors driving the Hashimoto’s thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market. However, asymptomatic nature of thyroid disorders leading to large pool of undiagnosed patients is a key restraint of the market.

The global Hashimoto’s thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market can be segmented based on diagnostic test & treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of diagnostic test & treatment, the market can be bifurcated into medications and diagnostic tests. Diagnostic tests can be divided into anti-thyroid antibodies tests, thyroid-stimulating hormone test, and free T4 test. Anti-thyroid antibodies test is also known as thyroid peroxidase antibody test or anti-thyroglobulin antibody test.

Based on end-user, the global Hashimoto’s thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, and medical laboratories. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment held a significant share of the market in 2017.

In terms of region, the global Hashimoto’s thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a major share of the Hashimoto’s thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market in North America in terms of revenue. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace due to increase in the number of patients suffering from Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive Hashimoto’s thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market in the near future. This is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan; better health care infrastructure, economic growth, rise in the number of insurance payers, expanding and developing private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people.

Key players in the global Hashimoto’s thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., SQI Diagnostics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, AbbVie, Inc. and Novartis AG.

