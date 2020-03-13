Hemophilia B Market: Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2026

Global Hemophilia B Market: Overview

Hemophilia B is a bleeding disorder characterized by a lack of blood clotting factor IX. Factor IX is an important coagulation factor that is necessary for blood clotting, and it helps control bleeding. The process of blood clot formation is known as coagulation cascade, which uses clotting factors or coagulation factors. The disorder is caused by inherited X-linked recessive trait, a defected gene located on the X chromosome.

Global Hemophilia B Market: Key Trends

The hemophilia B treatment market is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate due to factors such as recent product launches, increase in the number of regulatory approvals, and rise in demand for recombinant coagulation factors concentrates for the treatment of hemophilia B. For instance, in February 2018, Novo Nordisk A/S launched Rebinyn in the U.S. for the treatment of Hemophilia B thereby expending its product portfolio for rare disease treatment. In March 2014, Bioverativ Therapeutics, Inc. received FDA approval for Alprolix , a recombinant factor IX indicated for the treatment of hemophilia B. This enabled the company to cater to the needs of patients affected by hemophilia B. The launch of this drug offered a competition advantage to the company, increasing its share in the market. Further, promising drugs in the pipeline and increase in research and development (R&D) expenditure on the treatment of rare hematological disease are anticipated to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Hemophilia B Market: Segmentation

The global hemophilia B market can be segmented based on product, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, and others. The recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, due to a shift from the use of plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates to recombinant factors and increase in the availability of recombinant factors for the treatment of hemophilia B. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to hold a key market share, owing to a rise in investments in the rare disease management sectors by hospitals in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and other countries in Asia Pacific.

Global Hemophilia B Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global hemophilia B market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a prominent market share during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by an increase in the number of mergers & acquisitions, agreements & partnerships, and other strategic approaches by market players and FDA approvals for recombinant coagulation factor concentrates. In Europe, the hemophilia B market is expected to be driven the introduction of recombinant therapies, rapid adoption of recombinant DNA technologies, and increase in R&D activities by market players. In Germany and the U.K., recombinant plasma protein therapeutics have received significant importance due to an increase commercial players offering products for hemophilia B and a high number of hemophilia patients treated with recombinant products. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the rapid CAGR during the forecast period, driven by an increase in the number of awareness campaigns regarding rare hematological disorders, geographical expansion by market players, and increase in the demand or novel therapies for the treatment of hemophilia B. In China and Japan, regulatory authorities have recently approved various recombinant plasma protein concentrates that have helped increase their availability in these countries.

Global Hemophilia B Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global hemophilia B market are Grifols, S.A., CSL Limited, Shire, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bioverativ Therapeutics, Inc., an affiliate of Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Kedrion S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Aptevo Therapeutics, and Baxter.

