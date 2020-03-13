Hotel Furniture Market – Accelerate Your Productivity, Profitability and Demands

Hotel furniture primarily includes movable things such as chairs, tables, sofas, beds or desks. They make hotel buildings and rooms comfortable for living and working. Various materials such as wood, metal, and plastic are utilized to manufacture this furniture. Hotel furniture also includes decorative art pieces which are displayed in a hotel room and common area.

Demand for furniture having various multiple functional features such as stylish & innovative design, better storage, and is increasing in the hotel industry. This, in turn, is driving the global hotel furniture market in the past few years. Growth in the hotel & restaurant industry and increase in urban population in developing economies are fueling the market. Additionally, rising expenditure on hotel furniture is boosting the demand for premium hotel furniture. This is projected to create opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising demand for indoor decorative furniture made from natural materials such as pine, hardwood, and oak is driving the market. Tourism in the Global market is growing at a robust pace. Number of foreign tourists has increased in last few years which has resulted in the growth of the Hotel Industry.

The global hotel furniture market can be segmented in terms of type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the hotel furniture market can be classified into wood, metal, plastics, glass, and others. Wooden furniture durable, renewable, and comfortable; therefore, the wood segment accounts for a significant share of the global market. Demand for a combination of wood and glass hotel furniture is increasing. Additionally, powder coated, anodized, and chromed furniture is expected create opportunities in the global market during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global hotel furniture market can be segregated into economy hotels, extended-stay hotels, full-service hotels, and luxury hotels. Based on distribution channel, the hotel furniture market can be bifurcated into offline retail stores and e-commerce retail stores. Use of e-commerce retail stores for buying furniture is rising significantly due to easy availability of good quality furniture at competitive prices. The e-commerce segment dominates the global hotel furniture market, as these websites offer various facilities such as favorable and easy return and exchange policies and availability of second hand furniture.

The global hotel furniture market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. Global market players are emphasizing on developing long-lasting and cost-effective customized hotel furniture to gain an edge over their competitors.

Key players operating in the market include Ashley Furniture, Foliot Furniture, Rooms To Go, Hmart Limited, Mattress Firm, LE-AL Asia , Gelaimei Hotel Furniture, Williams-Sonoma, , Berkshire Hathaway, American Signature, Sleep Number, Fulilai Hotel Furniture Co., and La-z-Boy. Hence, the competition is intense in the global hotel furniture market. Manufacturers in the global market usually use a three-tier selling and distribution structure, comprising of the distributor, wholesaler and retailer.

