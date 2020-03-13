Hydraulic Seals Market Growth Projected to Amplify By 2026

Hydraulic seals are soft, non-metallic rings, which are fixed in a combination of rings, thereby forming a seal assembly. These seals are used to separate or block the fluid in reciprocating motion applications which are vital in machineries which are critical in a way for fluid power to be converted to linear motion. These seals are made of a variety of materials, such as, rubber, polyurethane, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). The material used is defined by specific operating limits or conditions which include pressure, fluid type, temperature, or fluid chemical compatibility.

Hydraulic seals are highly preferred by industries owing to their advantage in providing efficient leakage protection control. Process industries have adverse conditions which generally deteriorate the material of the equipment. These conditions have induced the vendors to manufacture seals with high-quality materials which can withstand heavy duty operations. Fluoroprene hydraulic seals offer superior resistance against heat and fluid and wear and tear. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on providing customized seals for various applications, such as, lightweight applications and subsea oil & gas explorations. Adoption of hydraulic seals is likely to help organizations reduce their operational costs, thereby driving industry growth during the forecast period.

However, adoption of other types of sealants and adhesives is expected to restrain the growth of the hydraulic seals market during the forecast timeframe. Adhesives are used with glue, cement, paste or mucilage on surfaces required to be joined to prevent leakages. Adhesives resist any kind of separation by binding both the surfaces together. They are made of epoxy, gelatin, polyethylene, or resin. A sealant is thin plastic-coated paint used on the equipment surfaces to block the flow of fluids from the surfaces. Adoption of sealant poses challenge to the construction industry, specifically for blocking sound, dust, or heat transmission.

Based on product, the hydraulic seals market can be segmented into hydraulic wipers, hydraulic piston seals, hydraulic rod seals, and hydraulic buffer seals. Hydraulic piston seals have the ability to prevent fluids from leaking through pistons, thereby acting as a pressure barrier in various applications, such as, railroad turbochargers, mobile hydraulics, air compressors, hydro-electric equipment, and oil & gas compressors.

By end-user segment, the hydraulic seals market can be classified into heavy industry, automotive industry, general engineering, and others. The automotive industry is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast timeline. Increasing utilization of hydraulic seals in electric and light commercial vehicles for meeting stringent emission norms is expected to drive the demand for hydraulic seals during the forecast period.