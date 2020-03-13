Influenza Vaccine Market Report Covers Competitive landscape, Value chain and stakeholder analysis from 2018 to 2026

Influenza Vaccine is also called as flu shot and is used for protection against influenza virus. An influenza vaccine is a combination of three influenza viruses namely, influenza type A with H3N2 virus strain, influenza type A with H1N1 virus strain and influenza type B virus strain.

Over the recent years, the Influenza Vaccine market has witnessed double digit growth rate due to fear of an impending pandemic. The Influenza Vaccine market has grown at a CAGR of approximately 65% between 2008 and 2010 due to the havoc caused by H1N1 virus. However, H1N1 flu vaccine demand will decline due to waning threat of swine flu epidemic. The Influenza Vaccine market is expected to cross USD 4 billion in 2015.

Among all the geographical regions, U.S. was the largest Influenza Vaccine market in the year 2010 closely followed by China. Like any other medication, dealing with such a deadly infectious disease is a challenge still faced by healthcare units. The chances of occurrence of seasonal influenza are equal in developed as well as developing nations. And it is predicted that in next five to six years the market for seasonal influenza vaccine will increase significantly due to high infection rate across the population.

Top six players of influenza vaccine manufacturers occupy more than 75% of the total influenza vaccine market. Seasonal influenza vaccine brands like Fluarix & Flulaval were one of the leading players in the market in 2010. Other key players in this market include GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CSL, MedImmune, Sanofi-Pasteur, Solvay, Sinovac Biotech and Hualun Biologicals.

The report analyses the global scenario of Influenza Vaccine Market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Influenza Vaccine Market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.

