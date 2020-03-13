Insulated Shippers Market: Changes made over the last few years on mode of packaging and its impact on economy

Shipping various temperature-sensitive products could lead to deterioration and spoilage of the products during transportation. As the products are increasingly subject to different temperature and weather conditions during shipping, manufacturers are focusing on offering protective packaging solutions for range of pharmaceutical and medical products. In order to offer protective packaging solutions for temperature sensitive products, companies are increasingly investing in insulated packaging solutions globally.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global insulated shippers market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 5,000 Mn by the end of 2026.

Pharmaceutical Packaging to Create Significant Growth Opportunities

Transporting the pharmaceutical products has continued to remain a challenging task for leading pharmaceutical companies. During transportation, the pharmaceutical products can be subject to extreme weather variations. As range of these products are temperature sensitive, exposure to extreme heat, cold and humid weather conditions can lead to degrade the quality and its effectiveness. To ensure safe delivery of the pharmaceutical products, manufacturers are concentrating on offering technically enhanced protective packaging solutions.

As the need for packaging pharmaceutical products arise, manufacturers are increasingly look to opt for cold chains and controlled distribution systems. Implementation of cold chain and controlled distribution system enables the manufacturers to monitor and track the distribution system and storage of the pharmaceutical products within the protective confine. Growing need for protective shipping has led manufacturers to interpose materials in the pharmaceutical product packages before forwarding them to be shipped.

Food Products to Boost Demand for Isothermal Packaging Solutions

Demand for the isothermal packaging in the food and beverage industry will continue to remain high in the global market. As preference for hot food products increase, manufacturers are focusing on implementing enhanced packaging solutions to maintain the freshness of the food products. Food and beverage products can be subject to extreme temperature variations during the transportation process. Milk products, fried food products, confectionery, pulses and mushroom are a few products that are expected to rev up demand for the insulated shipping products and solutions globally. In addition, pervasive demand for traditional food products in various hotels, shops, restaurants and franchise will further continue to impact growth of the global insulated shippers market during the forecast period.

To ensure protective shipping of food products, manufacturers are equipping the packaging products with tamper-proof, non-porous core and heat damage proof features. As quality of various food products could degrade due to humid, cold and wet weather, manufacturers are focusing on accommodating technologically enhanced packages solutions that will seal the products in the required temperature bounds to ensure freshness of the product during consumption. Growing need for packaging refrigerants is further expected to contribute towards growth of the global insulated shippers market during the forecast period.

Expanded Polystyrene to Represent a Leading Segment

Growing need for robust and light-weight packaging solutions with effective thermal insulation is expected to boost demand for expanded polystyrene globally. On the basis of product type, the expanded polystyrene segment is expected to represent the highest revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2026. In contrary, the other product type segment is expected to register a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to generate significant revenues, recording a value of over US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2017. However, the ambient application type segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR through 2026.

By end use, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to witness significant revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 1,100 Mn by the end of 2026. On the other hand, the others end use segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global insulated shippers market include Sonoco Products Company, Cold Chain Technologies Inc., Pelican Biothermal LLC, Snyder Industries, Inc., Saeplast Americas Inc, Cryopak Industries Inc., TKT GmbH, Tempack Packaging Solutions S.L., EcoCool GmbH and American Aerogel Corporation.