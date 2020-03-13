Lithium Battery Recycling Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain 2025

Lithium battery recycling is gaining popularity due to the rise in the usage of lithium-ion batteries, which are employed in several industry applications including automobile, power, industrial and consumer electronics. Battery applications are moving toward larger power requirements and lower costs, meaning advancements in lithium-ion battery technology will be essential to meet consumer demand. These growing requirements of lithium batteries have helped in the increase of research and development activities that overall improve the lithium-ion battery systems, which are expected to offer numerous opportunities and to fuel the growth of the upcoming market.

The recycling for batteries consisting of lithium ions mainly occurs through metal refining and chemical synthesis processes that recover and reprocess partially processed feedstock. More than other industries, battery materials are also subject to post consumer recycling. This is usually accomplished by physically breaking up the battery, gravimetrically recovering the battery case, then smelting or chemically recovering electrodes and electrolytes, and finally refining and purifying the recovered battery compounds.

Report Scope

The reports scope spans the North American market for lithium battery recycling. The report analyzes regional market trends, using data from 2016 and 2017 as base years and providing estimates for 2018 to 2023 with projections of compound annual growth rates in the forecast period.

The report includes detailed discussion of technological and economic trends that are affecting the market. Furthermore, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the lithium battery recycling market and the current trends within the industry.

The sale values within the report are presented in U.S. dollars, while the sales values in terms of actual product are presented in thousand units. The choice of using thousands as a denomination unit was dictated by the shipment volumes for specific categories, which would have otherwise appeared too insignificant. It is important to note that the lifespan of the lithium batteries varies depending upon the usage industry.

The forecasts are further broken down by industry and region. The report covers the following chemistries of lithium:

– Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC).

– Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP).

– Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO).

– Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO).

– Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA).

– Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO).

The regional breakdown focuses on the following countries:

– United States.

– Canada.

– Rest of the North America.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major vendors in the North American lithium battery recycling market.”

