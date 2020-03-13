Milking Machine Market – Global Industry Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast upto 2026

Major players operating in the global milking machine market include Agrifac Machinery BV, Kanters Holland BV, Lely Holding S.a.r.l., Fullwood Ltd, Afimilk Ltd., DeLaval Inc., BouMatic Robotics B.V., DeLaval Inc., Bob-White Systems, Inc., MILKPLAN S.A., AMS GALAXY USA, GEA Group, S. A. Christensen & Co, and pjur group Luxembourg S.A.

Milking machines are mechanical suction apparatus for milking of dairy livestock without any human intervention. It is an assembly of a pulsation system, vacuum tubes, clusters of teat cups, rigid milk line, and a number of other components. These are regulated through a computer system that enhances smooth operation of milking through dairy cattle. A milking machine is design for rapid and efficient removal of milk without any physical harm to the teat. This machine also prevent the risk of transmitting pathogenic microorganisms that cause infection such as mastitis. Milking machines help reduce stress around the lactation by creating a good milking routine. These also enhance the quality and yield of the milk and reduces the dependency on skilled farm workers for the manual milking process. Growing requirement for milk across the globe for human consumption and dairy processing is expected to boost the demand for milking machines in the next few years.

Major drivers of the global milking machine market include rise in acceptance of milking machine, high investment in dairy farming, promotion for the usage of milking machines by regulatory bodies, and growth in dairy cattle population across the globe. Additionally, rapid growth in co-operative dairy business in rural areas and rise in awareness about these machines across the globe are expected to propel the market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and regular cost required for the maintenance of the machinery are major restraints of the global milking machine market. Development of new and innovative products, targeting new dairy business, and penetration of products through e-commerce business are expected to create significant opportunities for the market.

The global milking machine market can be segmented based on type, system, livestock, end-user, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the milking machine market can be bifurcated into fully automatic milking machine and semi-automatic milking machine. Based on system, the milking machine market can be segregated into portable milking machines, barn milking systems, and milking parlors. In terms of livestock, the milking machine market can be divided into cow, buffalo, sheep, goat, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into micro dairy farms, macro dairy farms, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global milking machine market can be classified into online and offline. The offline segment can be sub-segmented into agro retailers, livestock care centers, direct sales, and others.

Based on region, the global milking machine market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Demand for milking machine is increasing in North America owing to the increase in adoption of advance automated technology. Rise in penetration of innovative and advanced automation technologies in Europe is propelling the demand for milking machines in the dairy farming industry in the region. Rapid growth in dairy processing sectors and regional regulatory bodies emphasizing for advanced livestock infrastructure are expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, end-users are opting for milking machines to avoid labor cost. Rapid adoption of advanced technology in the livestock industry in Middle East & Africa is expected to fuel sales across the region in the next few years. High investment in the dairy sector by multinational food processing industries and penetration of new players in the market are expected to drive the milking machine market in South America.