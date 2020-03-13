Neutropenia Treatment Market: Competitive Strategies And Forecasts to 2026

Neutropenia occurs when an individual has low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cells. Neutrophils are made in the bone marrow, which is the spongy tissue found in larger bones such as the vertebrae, ribs, and pelvis. White blood cells support the body in fighting infections. Neutrophils fight against infection by demolishing harmful fungi, yeast, and bacteria that attack the body. People with neutropenia have a higher risk of developing serious infections. Half of the individuals with cancer who receive chemotherapy develop some level of neutropenia. Neutropenia is a common side effect in people living with leukemia.

The global neutropenia treatment market is anticipated to expand rapidly in the near few years. Introduction of novel therapies and increase in the cases of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia are likely to be major drivers of the neutropenia treatment market. Cancer is a known cause for developing neutropenia. A rise in the cases of chemotherapy for the treatment of cancer is projected to boost the neutropenia treatment market. Cancer is among the top five causes of death across all age groups around the world. In 2014, about 1.6 million new cases of cancer were registered in the U.S., and approximately 600,000 individuals died due to the disease. The most common cancers are prostate cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, colorectal cancer, and Hodgkin’s disease. Many of these cancers are curable, particularly when treated at early stages. However, most of them are fatal without treatment.

Novel products such as Taiho Pharmaceutical’s drugs, ZOSYN 2.25, ZOSYN 4.5 for I.V. infusion bag and ZOSYN 4.5, are in the pipeline. In 2015, these products received marketing authorization for the treatment of febrile neutropenia in Japan. These products are expected to reform the global neutropenia market. Some key players are taking initiatives to increase awareness about these new mechanisms among healthcare professionals. This is expected to fuel the market. Additionally, novel drug delivery methods are improving patient convenience, which is leading to improved patient adherence, thus propelling the neutropenia treatment market. For instance, in April 2017, Amgen launched the new Neulasta (Pegfilgrastim) Delivery Kit. This kit is a novel drug delivery method that allows self-administration of Neulasta, which helps stimulate the production of white blood cells.

The global neutropenia treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, distribution channel, and region. In terms of treatment, the neutropenia treatment market can be categorized into antibiotics, granulocyte -colony- stimulating factor (G-CSF), and antifungal drugs. The granulocyte -colony- stimulating factor (G-CSF) segment is expected to account for a prominent market share and expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. A rise in the utilization of granulocyte -colony- stimulating factor agents in stimulating the creation of granulocyte is expected to propel the segment. Based on distribution channel, the global neutropenia treatment market can be classified into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Based on region, the global neutropenia treatment market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The region’s dominance is attributed to an increase in demand for therapeutic needs for febrile neutropenia and execution of new regulations for the commercialization and development of biosimilars. The neutropenia treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during forecast period, due to a rise in the prevalence of different forms of cancer and increase in health care awareness.

Key players operating in the global neutropenia treatment market are Baxter International, Teva Pharmaceutical, Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Teva, Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Biogenomics Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory Ltd., Apotex, and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

