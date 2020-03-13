NFC Enabled Connected Bottles Market | Investment Project Opportunity for Startups and Entrepreneurs

NFC (Near Field Communication) is a short-range wireless connectivity technology that uses induction of magnetic field to enable communication between NFC enabled devices. Over the course of time, with the evolution of technology and rise in the smartphone market, NFC has found potential application in various sectors such as payment, ticketing, and packaging to name some. NFC enabled connected bottles are integrated NFC chip on its cap or label which can be scanned with NFC enabled smartphones to extract information regarding the particular bottle and its content.

Global NFC Enabled Connected Bottles Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growth of global NFC enabled connected bottles market is driven by the rising concern among the consumers about the legitimacy of products they buy due to the availability of counterfeit FMCG and pharmaceutical products in the market. To counter the same, manufacturers are also opting for new packaging technologies for their products that not only confirms the authenticity of their products; it also helps in endorsing their products. Furthermore, the rise in some smartphone users and tech-savvy people can be attributed to the growth of global NFC enabled connected bottles growth. On the plus side, NFC doesn’t require internet connectivity to scan or extract data from the bottles. Some of the trends identified in the global NFC enabled connected bottles market are partnerships among the NFC technology providers and manufacturers. For instance, alcoholic beverage manufacturer “Malibu” has partnered with “SharpEnd” to create the technology for their campaign “Because of Summer,” where the consumers can use their NFC enabled smartphones to access the campaign information by tapping the device on the image on the bottle. However, the cost of integrating NFC technology with the bottles is a costlier affair along with security threats might hamper the growth of global NFC enabled connected bottles market globally.

Global NFC Enabled Connected Bottles Market: Segmentation

The global NFC enabled connected bottles market is segmented on the basis of NFC tag types, applications, and region.

On the basis of NFC tag types, the global NFC Enabled Connected Bottles market is segmented into:

Mifare Classic

Type 1

Type 2

Type 4

On the basis of applications, the global NFC Enabled Connected Bottles market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

NFC Enabled Connected Bottles Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global NFC enabled connected bottles market is segmented into five key regions — North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, North America accounts for significant share of NFC enabled connected bottles market, owing to the rapid rise in NFC transactions made by smartphones in the region as compared to other regions. Europe is followed by North America market for NFC enabled connected bottles market, owing to the wide use of NFC technology among the renowned alcoholic beverage manufacturers in the region such as Remy Martin and Johnnie Walker to name some. The Asia-Pacific market for NFC enabled connected bottle is followed by the Europe market, owing to the substantial growth of packaging industry in the region and demand for new technologies in packaging from different industries. Overall, the outlook of NFC enabled connected bottle market will have a positive growth over the forecast period, owing to the emergence of NFC technology in the packaging industry as an anti-counterfeiting measure.

