Paraneoplastic Syndromes Market 2018 – 2026 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

The paraneoplastic syndrome occurs in human body when substances in the bloodstream as a result of cancer causes unusual symptoms. These substances can be hormones produced by the tumor itself or by the antibodies produced by human immune system. These substances can affect various functions at site far away from the tumor. In paraneoplastic syndrome, visual impairment, loss of muscles, lack of balance in the body or any unusual swelling in the body are common symptoms. The condition can affect various organs including nervous system and digestive system causing issues such as low blood sugar, nervous breakdowns, high blood pressure, and diarrhea. Owing to these symptoms and criticality associated with the condition, the global paraneoplastic market has its own genre in healthcare business.

Out of many symptoms involved in paraneoplastic syndromes, there are two very specific syndromes that has created major opportunities in paraneoplastic syndromes market. They are Endocrine Syndromes and Neurological Syndromes.

Endocrine Syndromes: Substances secreted from small cell carcinoma of lung have tendency to stimulate adrenal glands. This results in abnormal production of high level of hormone cortisol. This further results in effects such as weakness, abnormal blood pressure and uncontrolled weight gain. Small cell carcinoma of the lung also results in manufacturing of vasopressin that causes decreased sodium levels, seizers, and confusion in the patient’s body.

Neurologic Syndromes: When a tumor’s substances affect the nervous system of the body, that syndrome is called neurologic syndrome. In such condition, the peripheral nervous system is affected resulting in loss of sensation and reduced reflexes by the patient’s body. Such syndrome is also called polyneuropathy.

Owing to such syndromes where the patient’s body starts losing control over its preliminary function, the global paraneuroplastic syndrome market is growing over the period of time.

Introduction:

Common symptoms of paraneoplastic syndromes include difficulty in maintaining balance, loss of fine motor skills such as picking up objects, slurred speech or stuttering, hallucinations, vision problems, difficulty swallowing, unusual involuntary movements, loss of muscle tone or weakness, sleep disturbances, memory loss and other cognitive impairment, loss of muscle coordination, and seizures. Paraneoplastic syndromes are not caused by cancer cells directly disrupting nerve function. Scientists believe that paraneoplastic syndromes are caused by particular antibodies and T cells. Paraneoplastic syndromes are a major risk to the lymphatic system, ovaries, testicals, breasts, and lungs.

Clinical history and blood tests primarily focus on diagnosing paraneoplastic syndromes. Neurologist ask some general physical questions to diagnose paraneoplastic syndromes. Doctors conduct simple test for reflexes, muscle strength, mood, sense of touch, coordination, memory, muscle tone, balance, vision, and hearing. Doctors also recommended laboratory tests (blood test, lumbar puncture), imaging tests (PET plus CT, magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography, and computerized tomography).

Increase in the prevalence of cancer worldwide is anticipated to boost the paraneoplastic syndromes market during the forecast period. Rise in fuel prices is boosting government revenue in Middle East & Africa, which, in turn, is augmenting the development of health care infrastructure. High incidence of liver diseases across emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Eastern Europe is a leading factor boosting the paraneoplastic syndrome market in these regions. The development of the market across these regions is estimated to be a key determinant of the growth of the global paraneoplastic syndromes market.

The global paraneoplastic syndromes market can be segmented based on syndrome, treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of syndrome, the market can be calssified into cerebellar degeneration, limbic encephalitis, encephalomyelitis, opsoclonus-myoclonus, stiff person syndrome, myelopathy, Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, myasthenia gravis, neuromyotonia, peripheral neuropathy, and dysautonomia.

Based on treatment, the paraneoplastic syndromes market can be categorized into medications and therapies. Corticosteroids, anti-seizure medications, immunosuppressants, and muscle transmission are common medications. Physical therapy and speech therapy help to restore muscle function.

In terms of end-user, the global paraneoplastic syndromes market can be segmented into hospitals, specialized clinics, and others. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment held a significant share of the market in 2017.

Based on region, the global paraneoplastic syndromes market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a major share of the market in North America in terms of revenue. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to an increase in the number of patients. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive region of the market in the near future. This is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan.Moreover, factors such as better health care infrastructure, economic growth, rise in the number of insurance payers, expanding and developing private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people are expected to propel the market in the region.

Key players operating in the global paraneoplastic syndromes market include Astellas Pharma Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Glaxosmithkline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, merck & co. Inc, Novartis Ag, Sanofi S.A, Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical.

