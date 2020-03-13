Pillow Pack Packaging Market 2019 – Expert Survey, Analysis And Market Professional Inspection Report 2027

Pillow Pack Packaging is generally used to pack smaller and lighter items, particularly in the food and pharma industry. The packaging pop into a shape which in turn resembles a miniature cardboard pillow, with inter locking features. These three different types of seals from top, bottom and center, helps in keeping the product protected and fresh for a long time. Its shape offers cost effectiveness and ease of portability, which has led many prominent food brands to adopt pillow pack packaging. Pillow pack packaging comes in all sizes, but is ideal for snacks and other light-weight food items that are bought by the end users on a daily basis.

Thus, the global pillow pack packaging market is expected to continue expanding with a decent CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Pillow Pack PackagingMarket: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors boosting the growth of Pillow Pack Packaging Market is rising disposable income which has led to increase in consumer power, and has directed the modern consumerism, which includes product packaging aesthetics. As pillow pack packaging is a sure attention getter in the marketplace due to its novel appearance. Apart from this, the customization pillow pack packaging offers as per the packaging and handling needs is also an added advantage for various companies to adopt pillow pack packaging for small volume packs. Further, as the manufacturing process of pillow pack packaging is very less time consuming, adoption by manufacturers is significantly high. Also, as pillow packs are reasonably priced, many startups are preferring them over other conventional packaging. Further as it allows more branding area or printing surface area, brand can be easily seen. Its characteristic light weight is another feature which enables companies to lower logistic and freight cost significantly. Thus cost effectiveness is another prime driver for adoption of pillow pack packaging over the forecast period.

Pillow Pack PackagingMarket: Market Segmentation

The Pillow Pack Packaging market is segmented into three parts based on type, application and end use industry:

Based on type, the pillow pack packaging market segmented into:

Pillow Pack Pouches Re-sealable Stand up pouch Zipper pouch Window pouch Others

Others

Based on application, the Pillow Pack Packaging Market is segmented into:

Powders

Spices

Snacks

Nutraceutical

Toys

Cereals

Liquids

Others

Bases on end use industry, the pillow pack packaging market is segmented into

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Others

Pillow Pack Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Pillow Pack Packaging market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific Exc. Japan has been a global leader in Pillow Pack Packaging market, due to high demand for consumer goods, particularly in food, pharma or retail. The aesthetic look and safety features has led many North American and Western Europe based players to switch packaging of their normal products towards pillow pack pouches. Now a days, one can find applications of pillow pack packaging almost every area, and products carrying these packets can be seen in every super market store in North America. In Western Europe, many pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products have adopted pillow pack packaging, thus, fuelling more demand for such packaging and related packaging machines. Latin America is another prominent consumer market with a vast population who is specific about packaging aesthetics, thus pushing food product manufacturers in the region to adopt pillow pack packaging for their small products. Middle East and Africa on the contrary lags significantly behind in term of pillow pack packaging consumption, particularly because of less conscious population regarding packaging looks and hot environment condition. Japan is a prominent market for pillow pack packaging generating high demand, particularly from food and beverage segment.

Pillow Pack Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in Global Pillow Pack Packaging market are:-

Paras Printpack

IpK Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Floeter India Retort – Pouches Ltd.

AirPack

Elmec

Packman Industries

Umax Packaging

Marss Packaging

Jain Flexipack Pvt. Ltd

Sealed Air

