Pillow Pouch Packaging Market 2017 – 2027 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Pillow pouch is one of the most traditional ways of pouch packaging used in the market. Pillow pouch is a simple, reliable and cost effective packaging solution and most frequently used form of pouch readily available in the market. It provides a design that can easily accommodate solids, liquids and powdered form of any product. Pillow pouches are in high demand for food and chemical packaging and are thus available in different colors and sizes. In order to increase product brand awareness and strengthen sales, manufacturers pay greater attention towards attractive packaging of products. Pillow pouches have an ability to store various kinds of products in a secure and air-sealed environment thereby preventing any contamination. Thus with improved shelf life, manufacturers of end-use industry have generated a high demand for pillow pouches.

Pillow Pouch Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

Pillow pouch is the most conventional form of pouch packaging and is used in packaging of every type of product available. With an increased inclination of customers towards lightweight, flexible and convenient packaging, there has been a substantial growth in demand for pillow pouch packaging from the manufacturers end. Also, pillow pouches are available in bottom-seal, back-seal and top-seal that offer more space for a product with the use of less film thus fueling the growth of pillow pouch packaging market. However, raw-materials such as polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polypropylene etc. required for the production of pouches usually undergo cost-fluctuations creating ambiguity in production thus hampering the growth of pillow pouch packaging market.

Pillow Pouch Packaging Market: Segmentation

The pillow pouch packaging market is segmented as follows

On the basis of material used, the pillow pouch packaging market is segmented into:

Low density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Biaxial oriented polypropylene film (BOPP)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

On the basis of end-use, the pillow pouch packaging market is segmented into:

Food Potato chip packaging Packaging for spices Dried fruits Cereal packaging Frozen meat packaging Bakery products

Personal Care Detergent packaging Cosmetics packaging Toy Packaging

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Products Sports Supplement Packaging Syringes packaging



Pillow Pouch Packaging Market: Segmentation Overview

By material type used, the pillow pouch packaging market is segmented as LDPE, PET, BOPP, PP and also the combination of these materials. Revenue contribution from LDPE material pouches is expected to fuel the growth of pillow pouch packaging market. Also, pillow pouches are used as attractive packaging solution in various end-use applications such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products.

Pillow Pouch Packaging Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, pillow pouch packaging market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The growth of the Asia-Pacific market is supposed to be comparatively high that other regions across the globe owing to increasing inclination among consumers towards convenient and attractive packaging in the regions. Pillow pouches packaging market in China and India show steady and robust revenue growth, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. North America and Europe are mature markets for Pouch packaging and thus account for high PET material production, which is used for packaging of pillow pouches. Also, Middle-East and Africa region are estimated to show positive growth in pillow pouch packaging market owing to shift of customers towards newer forms of packaging thus driving the revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Pillow Pouch Packaging Market: Key Players

Some key players that currently operate in the pillow pouch packaging market are Swiss Pac Pvt Ltd, The DOW Chemical Company, Amcor Ltd., Thimonnier, Berry Plastic Corporation, Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Jumpsix Marketing, Bemis Company Inc., Certol International, Hood Packaging (U.S), Printpack, ProAmpac, Sealed Air, Steris Corporation and Winpak Ltd.

