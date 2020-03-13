Polyurethane Adhesive Tapes Market – Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast until 2023

Global Polyurethane Adhesive Tapes Market: Overview

A polyurethane adhesive tape is a strip of paper or plastic with polyurethane adhesive applied on one side or both sides in order to temporarily or permanently join two overlapping materials. An adhesive is a substance that holds materials together by surface attachment. It is used for joining two substrates. Adhesives are made of raw materials such as fillers, softeners, tackifiers, cross-linking agents, and antioxidants. Based on degree of their composition, adhesives can be classified into acrylic, natural rubber, silicone, and polyurethane. An adhesive tape has a backing material or carrier often coated with an adhesive or a release liner. Polyurethane adhesive tapes are manufactured by using coating technologies such as solvent-borne, hot melt, and dispersion-based technologies.

Polyurethane adhesive tapes are widely used across the globe. The product has been adopted in regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America, due to its superior adhesion characteristics. Polyurethane adhesive tapes are widely used for labelling, packaging, sealing, stationery, electric insulation, and general-purpose applications. In the automotive industry, these tapes are used for joining interior parts, roof, and glass. The product is extensively used in the construction industry for ceramic tiles, concrete floorings, panels, and roofing.

Polyurethane adhesive tapes offer flexible curing time at room temperature as well as extreme temperature. Polyurethane adhesive tapes offer excellent bonding to surfaces such as ceramics, rubber, plastic, glass, and wood. These tapes are widely employed in applications wherein higher efficiency is required at a lower operating cost. Polyurethane adhesive tapes offer low curing time, excellent strength, good resistance to abrasion and chemicals, good optical clarity. Based on technology, the polyurethane adhesive tapes market can be segmented into solvent-borne, reactive, dispersion-based, and hot melt. The solvent-borne segment accounts for a dominant share of the polyurethane adhesive tapes market, as these provide instant bonding due to good adhesion characteristics. In terms of adhesive type, the polyurethane adhesive tapes market can be segmented into thermoplastic and thermoset. Thermoplastic polyurethane adhesive tapes are comparatively expensive; however, these are widely used in structural and load-bearing applications due to their properties such as adjustable sealing temperature, high tack, and ability to adhere to different surfaces such as metal, PVC, rubber, wood, and leather. Thus, the thermoplastic segment is expected to witness significant growth in the near future.

Growth of the construction industry, proliferating use of polyurethane adhesive tapes in automotive applications to reduce the weight of vehicles, and rise in the demand from developing countries of Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are driving the polyurethane adhesive tapes market. Increase in middle-class population and accelerated rate of urbanization in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are propelling the construction industry and thereby, the demand for polyurethane adhesive tapes market in these countries. Growth of the building & construction industry in countries such as the U.S., China, Germany, India, Japan, and South Korea is expected to boost the demand for polyurethane adhesive tapes in these countries in the next few years. Polyurethane adhesive tapes are increasingly used in place of traditional fasteners for joining and sealing applications. The need to reduce the overall weight of vehicles in order to achieve better fuel efficiency and curb exhaust emission is also propelling the demand for polyurethane adhesive tapes market in countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico.

Global Polyurethane Adhesive Tapes Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global polyurethane adhesive tapes market are 3M, tesa SE, Scapa Group plc, Avery Dennison Corporation, Arkema S.A., Ashland Inc., H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Scott Bader Company Ltd., Sika AG, etc.