Potash Ore Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Emerging Technologies and Competitive Research till 2023

Global Potash Ore Market Highlights

The intensive use of potash in agriculture industry has increased the demand for potash ores aggressively in the past few years. Market intensive reports associated with the chemical and materials industry among others recently have been made accessible by Market Research Future which issues reports on this industry.

Potash ore is used in a wide range of applications that play an important role in developing fruits, plants, vegetables, and others. Owing to these factors, they are used in the heavy end industries such as agriculture, chemical, metallurgical, and others. The global potash ore market is spanned across five regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Applications of potash ores in metallurgical, agriculture, chemical, among others have raised the demand for the market significantly in the forecast period. In the market for potash, the potassium chloride segment has captured a huge portion in recent years. The largest industrial use for potash is for the manufacture of potassium hydroxide. Potassium hydroxide is a feedstock for other potassium chemicals that are used in a wide variety of industrial processes such as pharmaceuticals, glass making, food processing and the manufacturing of textiles. The prominent drivers for market growth are the rising demand for the product in metallurgical sectors and chemical sectors.

Industry Segments

The potash ore market is segmented into the segments of application and source. The source based segmentation of the market is segregated into sodium chloride, potassium chloride, and others. On the application basis, the market is segmented into metallurgical, agriculture, chemical, and others.

Competitive Analysis

EuroChem (Switzerland),

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (U.S.),

Uralkali (Russia),

Mining Associates (India),

Nutrien Ltd (Canada),

JSC Belaruskali (Belarus),

K+S KALI GmbH (Germany),

ICL (Israel),

Kore Potash Limited (Australia), and

Encanto Potash Corp. (EPO) (Canada)

Regional Analysis:

The potash ore market covers the regions such as Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North American region has the main share of the market owing to the rising consumption levels of the product in chemical, agriculture, metallurgical industry among others. The growing demand for organic food and its wide use in end-use industries have pushed the region to observe a greater growth level in the forecast period. The nations such as the Canada, Mexico, and U.S., are the key players in this market.

The Latin American region is expected to observe an important development in the market owing to rising agriculture industries, and demand for organic food products in several restaurants, hotels, and others.

The Asia Pacific region is increasing considerably in in terms of the market share due to rapid urbanization together with technology. The mounting population, intensifying demand for hygienic food and growing disposable income levels have driven the countries such as India, China, and Japan to attain spectacular growth in the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the Middle East & African region is expected to observe prominent growth in the market owing to increasing research & development activities of potash ore and growing demand for fertilizers in the region. The European market has also perceived a remarkable growth owing to rising demand for the product in chemical, agriculture, metallurgical, and other sectors. The market has been motivated by the growing organic farming and rise in the number of food stores. It is estimated that the increasing innovation and technological advancement will propel the market development in nations such as the Germany, U.K, Italy, and France over the forecast period.

