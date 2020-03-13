Radiotherapy Market Report Covers Competitive landscape, Value chain and stakeholder analysis from 2018 to 2026

Radiotherapy is a treatment for cancer which uses beams of high energy radiation to kill cancer tissues in the body. This therapy stops cancer cells from multiplying. Also called radiation therapy, radiotherapy is emerging as a major technology for killing the cancer disease. The global radiotherapy market is a widely growing sector in recent years.

The global radiotherapy market could be segmented into three categories, on the basis of types into: external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy and systemic radiation therapy, on the basis of technology into: external beam radiation therapy (image guided radio therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, tomotherapy, 3-D conformal radiotherapy, adaptive radiation therapy and others), internal beam radio therapy (low dose rate, high dose rate), and systemic radiation therapy.

On the basis of applications it is segmented into: external beam radiation therapy (prostate cancer, breast cancer, spine cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, and brain cancer), internal radiation therapy (gynecological cancer, penile cancer, esophageal cancer and cervical cancer) and systemic radiation therapy. The global radiotherapy market is further segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world regions.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Get this Report Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=609

Global external beam therapy holds the maximum share of the global radiotherapy market, followed by internal radiotherapy devices and systemic radiotherapy market. North America is the biggest market for radiotherapy devices. The market in Europe and Asia Pacific also holds immense growth opportunities owing to development in Eastern Europe, India and China.

The global radiotherapy market is driven by factors such as increasing number of cancer patients and untapped market in some emerging countries. Rapidly changing cancer treatment technology and emerging healthy reimbursement plans will also act as drivers for the global radiotherapy market.

Some factors inhibiting the growth of the global radiotherapy market are lack of adequate infrastructure, healthcare expenditure, and lack of adequate skills and training. Alternative treatment procedures will also limit the growth of the global radiotherapy market.

Some of the key players dominating the global radiotherapy market are C.R. BARD, Inc., Angiodynamics Inc., Accuray Inc., Nordion Inc., Protom International Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, IBA Group and Coviden Plc.

Browse Report Digest of Radiotherapy Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/radiotherapy-devices-market.html