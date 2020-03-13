Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market 2025: Know Key Driving Factors, Industry Applications with latest Trends & Astonishing Growth

The demand within the global market for refurbished DNA sequencing platforms has been rising on account of advancements in the field of microbiological research and development. DNA sequencing has emerged as a key prospect for medical researchers engaged in the domain of genetic studies. The study of the human DNA has paved way for growth across various sub-domains within medicine. Hence, the relevance of refurbished DNA sequencing platforms has been increasing in recent times. Moreover, the global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market has become a haven of investment for key regional entities in recent times. There is a high possibility of new market vendors emerging in the global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market.

The rising incidence of genetic disorders such as down-syndrome, autism, and dyslexia has given an impetus to the growth of the global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market. Medical scientists consider genetics are the fountainhead of advancements in the field of medicine.

Hence, the use of refurbished DNA sequencing platforms has been gaining momentum across several laboratories and testing centers. Moreover, the trend of investing in running researches by international stakeholders has also gathered swing. Since several researches with regard to DNA sequencing currently exist, the market for refurbished DNA sequencing platforms has attracted voluminous revenues.

The presence of a well-developed and matured medicine industry that focuses on innovation and betterment of treatment mechanism is a key standpoint. It has helped in generating a regular inflow of revenues within the global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market in recent times.

Introduction:

Technological advancements in the field of DNA sequencing platform, increase in the application of DNA sequencing, and low cost of the process are the key driving factors of the refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market. The emerging technologies for DNA sequencing platform is primarily based on nanopore and are manufactured by leading market players, such as, Illumina, Roche, etc. These platforms are low cost and have better accuracy and higher capacity of multiplexing. Also, increase in the number of genome mapping programs is expected to boost the refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market during the forecast period. However, dearth of skilled professionals and stringent regulations related to DNA sequencing are expected to restraint the market in the near future.

The global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the market can be divided into plant biotechnology, biomarker discovery, forensics, personalized medicines, oncology study, metagenomics, and epigenomics. DNA sequencing has been used for more than 30 years for identifying human and plant genetics and for increasing productivity in agriculture. Increase in the ability to map complete genome provides better information on plant breeds and helps in understanding the mutational and epimutational process. Based on end-user, the refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market can be classified into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, academic institutes, and hospitals & clinics.

In terms of region, the global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the leading market share and dominated the global market in 2017 owing to well-developed health care system and research industry, significant adoption of technologically-advanced products, presence of a large number of manufacturers in the U.S. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to be lucrative markets for refurbished DNA sequencing platforms and exhibit significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in awareness related to DNA sequencing and their applications in these regions.

Key players operating in the global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market include Illumina, Inc., Abbott laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Roche Holding AG, 454 Life Sciences, Agilent Technologies, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Macrogen Inc., and LI-COR, Inc.

