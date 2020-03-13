Research report covers the Processed Poultry Meat Market share and Growth, 2016-2024

Global Processed Poultry Meat Market: Overview

According to the latest update of the processed poultry meat market, the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) has filed a petition asking to add cancer warning labels to the packaging of processed poultry and meat products. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has received this petition with the intention of informing consumers about accurate nutritional value of various processed poultry and meat products and help them make better food decisions. Although the petition may affect the global market to some extent, there are a number of powerful drivers that are expected to ultimately compensate for the meagre restraints.

The report on international processed poultry meat market for the forecast period 2016–2024 provides a broad evaluation on the basis of a key segmentation, which includes the different methods of processing. Considering the categorization by type, the market is segregated into three radical divisions, whereas geographically, the report studies the market in four major segments.

Interested buyers of the report are offered verifiable projections of the processed poultry meat market with a view to help them make the best decisions in their business. All of these projections take root from authentic research methodologies and dependable assumptions. The report spans over a range of decisive facets of the market while presenting itself as a comprehensive depository of cutting-edge analysis and vital information.

Global Processed Poultry Meat Market: Drivers and Restraints

The processed poultry meat market is anticipated to experience few cutbacks in the event of rising health concerns and specific guidelines penned by governments around the world with regard to excessive usage of processed meat.

Nonetheless, with the presence of a wealth of drivers in the global market, the demand for processed poultry meat is predicted to soar high. Out of which, higher feed conversion rate encouraging low cost of poultry meat production and rich protein content are expected to significantly boost the market. The rise in fast-casual and fast-food dining, presence of lesser calories compared to red meat, greater disposable income, improved shelf-life, year-round availability, and convenience are other key factors that are predicted to positively impact the market.

Global Processed Poultry Meat Market: Company Profiling

The global processed poultry meat market is foretold to be dominated by influential players, such as Sanderson Farms, Cargill, Inc., Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods, Inc., JBS S.A., and Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. The continuing presence of these companies in the processed poultry meat industry is expected to markedly impact the market. Using a qualitative and thorough analysis, the report offers an all-embracing overview of the potential opportunities and competitive scenario of the market.