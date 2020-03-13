Rosacea Therapeutics Market Report Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend Through 2024

Rosacea Therapeutics Market: Overview

The American Academy of Dermatology states that over 14 million people are currently living with rosacea in the U.S. alone. The Canadian Dermatology Association reports that this chronic skin condition affects over two million people in the country, while the British Skin Foundation finds that more than eight million people in the U.K. suffer from various skin conditions, including rosacea. The rising incidence of this skin disease has greatly boosted the demand for rosacea therapeutics.

Rosacea can be of four types: papulopustular rosacea, erythematotelangiectatic rosacea, ocular rosacea, and phymatous rosacea. Symptoms of this condition range from redness in the face and flushing of the skin to swelling and acne-like breakouts. Considering that rosacea does not resolve on its own, there are a number of therapeutic options recommended by dermatologists. These include topical agents such as Metronidazole and Tretinoin; antibiotics, which can be both oral and topical; steroid creams; oral agents such as Isotretinoin; sulfur and sodium sulfacetamide; camouflage make-up; and cosmetic surgeries such as laser therapy.

The report studies the various segments and sub-segments in depth and offers a detailed assessment of their current, historical, and future performance. The factors driving and hampering the rosacea therapeutics market and recommendations on how to overcome the challenges have also been highlighted in the study. With the help of the latest industry tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis model, SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, and market attractiveness, readers are given a 360-degree overview of where the rosacea therapeutics market stands today and where it is headed in the coming years.

Rosacea Therapeutics Market: Trend and Opportunities

Rosacea has been a common yet rather poorly understood skin disorder and this has, in the past, limited the scope of the rosacea therapeutics market. However, as the condition became increasingly widespread across the North American and European regions, patients have become more aware of the signs and symptoms. The growing penetration of smartphones and the Internet enables the quick, easy, and effective dissemination of information and this has also contributed significantly to the growing awareness levels. As a result, the uptake of rosacea therapeutics has received a boost.

Personal appearance is important to almost every individual and the social, psychological, and occupational side effects of rosacea also form a key factor driving the global rosacea therapeutics market. In a survey conducted by the National Rosacea Society in the U.S., it was found that over 90.0% of the patients afflicted by this chronic skin ailment suffered from low self-esteem and self-confidence. The survey also found that rosacea has adversely impacted the professional as well as social interactions of the patient. The rising emotional burden of this condition has therefore led to the decision of opting for therapeutic treatment.

Rosacea Therapeutics Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global market for rosacea therapeutics can be geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe presently dominate the overall market, powered primarily by the U.S. The National Institutes of Health states that rosacea is a condition more common in people of western and northern European descent and as a result is prevalent mostly in the European Union and the U.S. There is a high level of awareness among end users as well as patients regarding rosacea and its various treatment options and this has significantly driven the uptake of rosacea therapeutics in Europe and North America. Greater purchasing power and higher expenditure on healthcare have also contributed to the growth of these regional markets. Better product availability and an increasing number of companies investing in the field also bode well for the rosacea therapeutics market in North America and Europe.

The Asia Pacific rosacea therapeutics market is likely to expand at a rapid pace over the coming years and offers key players lucrative opportunities. Despite the fact that the awareness level regarding the skin condition is lower in this region than in developed regions, the market holds immense promise owing to a massive consumer base. This, in addition to a thriving medical tourism industry, has attracted manufacturers from around the world to invest in the APAC rosacea therapeutics market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Players making a significant contribution to the rosacea therapeutics market include Delenex Therapeutics AG, TWi Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KgaA, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hovione FarmaCiencia SA, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Promius Pharma, LLC, Allergan Plc, and Amorepacific Corporation.

