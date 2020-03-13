Rugged Electronics Market To Clock A CAGR Of 8.1% During 2017-2025, Widened Applications Across Many Sectors To Boost Growth

The competitive landscape in the global rugged electronics market is very dynamic and highly fragmented in nature with the presence of several market players, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). The primary factor that stimulates the growth of the global rugged electronics market is their wide range of applications in different areas.

The global market for rugged electronics is marked with the presence of a large number of leading market players that contribute towards intense competition amongst them. Owing to the increasing number of applications of rugged electronics, the major players in the market are wrestling to introduce novel products, thereby intensifying competition amongst them.

Some of the key players of the global rugged electronics market are Siemens AG, Westek Technology Ltd., Curtiss Wright Controls Electronic Systems, Inc., Chassis Plans LLC, and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), among several others.

In accordance with the market research report by Transparency Market Research, it has been forecasted that the global rugged electronics market will expand at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.Expanding at such a growth rate, it is expected that the global rugged electronics market would be valued at US$17.46bnin 2025 from US$9.4 bn in 2017.

Rising Demand from the Defense Industry to Foster Market Growth

Rugged electronics refers to a particular genre of electronics that are designed to work under rugged and extreme conditions. Rugged electronics are made to tolerate extreme temperatures, drops in temperature, vibrations, and dust. Communication devices provide the much-needed support to the capabilities of modern warfare. These communication devices are invariably observed by computer systems that are deployed by central control unit. As such, there has been an increased usage of and demand for rugged electronic devices in the defense sector across the globe.

Modern warfare capabilities considerably bank on communication devices that are monitored by computer systems deployed at a central control unit and use of modern electronics in various combat systems. The steady demand for rugged electronics from the defense sector has been a boon to the rugged electronics market. This is to provide reliable equipment that can function optimally even at battleground. Several nations worldwide are expanding their defense budgets to enhance warfare capabilities with smart combat systems rather than bulky and voluminous war weaponry.

Besides, low downtime and high durability are two of their characteristics thatare expected to augment the growth prospects of global rugged electronics market.

The industrial computing and handheld devices sector is being forecasted to be a major contributor of revenue in the global rugged electronics market as they have been witnessing a growing adoption in a large variety of industries, such as adventure sports, transportation, defense, and power.

On the flip side, experts forecast the market to be restricted by low order quantity. Furthermore, the cost of rugged electronics is quite high when comparedwith the benefits of customization as per the client. This cost element is anticipated to be a major restraining factor for the growth of the global rugged electronics market.

North America to Lead the Market throughout the Forecast Period

This report delves deeper into the global market for rugged electronics and its performance in the major geographical regions.North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America have been covered in this report. The report makes an effort to comprehend the regional dynamics that are at play in the world market at large. The global rugged electronics market is forecasted to be led by North America. The region is expectedto hold a major share in the rugged electronics market with U.S. accounting for most of the revenue.

Europe is estimated to follow the footsteps of North America in terms of market sharesdue to the presence of several local players and increasing awareness. Asia Pacific is estimated to follow Europe in terms of market share. Growth of the Asia Pacific rugged electronics market is driven by India, Japan, and China.