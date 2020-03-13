Secure Microcontrollers/Processors Market – Trending Up Electronics Industry Makes Growth Demands

Secure Microcontrollers/Processors Market – Overview

A secure microcontroller is a CPU oriented chip that is generally used in embedded applications focused on power consumption, cost, and size. The secure microcontroller/processor is a small, self-sufficient processing system that is placed on a single integrated microchip to provide security in cryptography solutions. These secure processors are embedded in devices such as cellphones and household electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Microcontrollers and processors are semiconductor devices with central processing unit (CPU) and other processor circuitry. Smartphone manufacturing and smart home appliance industry use the secure processors for smart compact solutions. Secure microcontrollers provide a secure environment for the cryptographic key by storing the key in protected memory which secures it from attacks. These secure keys are used in cryptographic algorithm to secure information such as transaction data. Secure microcontrollers are used in smart card readers, financial terminals, and USB secure tokens for storing the data and for a secure payment system.

Secure Microcontrollers/Processors Market – Key Trends

The growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to provide security from hardware and software security attacks is driving the market growth. Secure microcontrollers are primarily used for advanced cryptography and physical security to provide highest levels of protection which is expected to propel the secure microcontrollers/processors market growth in the coming years. Secure microcontrollers offer a wide range of security in critical applications such as electronic banking, commercial transaction and transaction devices which requires secure software and algorithm. To provide security in data transmission of using transaction devices this secure microcontroller are using secure Internet Protocol (IP) network.

Growing demand for IoT solutions creates opportunities for manufacturers to provide more advance secure processors for integration processes. Growing technology advancement also creates a security risk to devices. Manufacturers are using innovative solutions to minimize the threat in the secure microcontrollers market. Manufacturers are expected to offer new solutions in smart wearable which includes eyewear, ear wear, and wrist wear to maintain their dominance in the secure microcontrollers market in the coming years.

Secure Microcontrollers/Processors Market – Segmentation

The secure microcontrollers/processors market can be segmented based on product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the secure microcontrollers/processors market is segmented into 8-Bit, 16-Bit, and 32 Bit. Solution providers are adopting 32-Bit processors to improve the performance of systems and deliver high processing secure devices for different industrial products. Based on application, the secure microcontrollers/processors market can be bifurcated into smart homes, industrial automation, consumer electronics, wearable, and other consumer electronics. Smart thermostats, advanced wearable devices, and smart home systems are expected to drive the demand for secure microcontrollers during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the secure microcontrollers/processors market can be segmented into South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. North America is expected to be the largest revenue generating region for the secure microcontrollers/processors market due to the presence of several key manufacturers and technological advancement in industries. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the secure microcontrollers/processors market because of high adoption rate of Internet of Things (IoT) technology by manufacturing and smart home appliance industries in this region.

Secure Microcontrollers/Processors Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the secure microcontrollers/processors market include Broadcom Corporation, Espressif Systems (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Holtek Semiconductor Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Nuvoton Technology Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Silicon Laboratories, Inc., STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments Inc.