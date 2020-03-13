Security Tape Market Profitable Strategic Report, Competitive Landscape, Industry Improvement 2027

Security tape is anti-tampering seal for bags, cartons, electrical & electronic, letters and many other containers. The security tape primary function is to show tamper being torn or broken. The removal of security tape shows misalignment or broken seal on the affixed surface as well as on the security tape as an indication of tamper removal of the package. Security tape is mainly used for packaging protection in the packaging industry to avoid unauthorized access to the final product and secure asset as a genuine product. The security tapes can be customized according to the print as per the requirement by the end user. Adding serial number, QR code as a part of shipping document, diagonal lines to indicate slitting and copyright trademark as customized tape offers more security to the package. The security tape gives the strength to the sealed product, and destructive bond in the tapes result from the package be tamper evident.

Global Security Tape Market: Dynamics

Security tape market is driven by the outperformance in the packaging industry. The technological advancement in security tapes such as tamper evident tape and gummed tape with the feasibility of anti-tampering seal protection to the package is driving the security tape market. Potential factor such as for deterring theft and the genuine asset is protected from the security tapes and rising the application of security tapes in the packaging industry. Moreover, the adhesive used in security tape penetrates with the carton material to form a permanent bond which cannot be resealed after removal is another potential factor to the growth of security tape. Features like dusty environment, hot and cold temperature and high humidity doesn’t affect the security tape and survives the other climatic conditions which add a potential factor to the rise of security tapes. The smart presentation through security tapes is relatively higher than pressure sensitive tape or standard adhesive tape. Owing to security tape doesn’t require multi-layer on the package which reflects neatness and customized print with a company logo or brand logo initiate low-cost opportunity to promote the company or the brand and is another potential factor the boosts the security tape market growth. The gummed paper type or water activated tape is fully recyclable and is biodegradable adds another potential advantage to growth of security tape being environmental friendly

Global Security Tape Market: Segmentation

Based on type: Global Security tape market is segmented into

Void/Tamper evident tape

Gummed tape

Based on material: Global Security tape market is segmented into

Paper

Plastic

Based on adhesive: Global Security tape market is segmented into

Permanent adhesive

High/low temperature performance adhesive

Reversible Thermochromic inks

Based on application: Global Security tape market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical products

Chemicals

Spare part

Luxurious goods

Electrical and Electronic goods

Based on End-use Industry: Global Security tape market is segmented into

Government & Defense

Retail

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Global Security Tape Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global security tapes market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The driving factor such as unique tamper evident properties is expected to support growth in the global security tape market over the forecast year. North America holds a dominant position in the global security tape market owing to developed packaging industry in the region which requires security tape to meet and surpass the unauthorized access to the product. Europe holds second major share in the global security tape market is owing to the speed up in packaging with the security tape and primary advantage of protection to the packaging. Moreover, demand for tamper evident technologies continues to grow at a higher rate in the region increasing the growth factor in the region. Thus the developed region in North America and Europe will witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period. APEJ and Japan security tape market is estimated to have high demand of security tape owing to the successful application in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and chemical industry that gives the tamper counterfeit to the package thus gives the expired products to be protected from reuse.

Global Security Tape Market: Prominent Players

Few of the prominent players in the Security Tapes market are as follows

3M Company

Protectaseal Ltd.

Securitypack co. ltd.

Terakom Enterprises Inc.

Horizons, Inc.

Amck Industries Corporation

SHEP Company, Inc.

TN Tapes

Seal King Industrial Co., Ltd.

TamperSeals Packing (RU) Co., Ltd.

Hira Holovision

