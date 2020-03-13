Seed Counting Machines Market Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players: Pfeuffer GmbH, Data Technologies, ALMACO, Haldrup GmBH

Seed counting machines are also known as seed counters. These machines are used for counting seeds for packaging and research activities and generally provide total counts of seeds, or lot sizes for packaging. Conventionally, the seed packaging industry used to pack seeds on the basis of weight and by using weighing scales. However, seeds were sold as units though seeds were packed on the basis of weight.

Seed suppliers used to add a safety margin to the packages in order to ensure the accurate quantity of seeds. This safety margin resulted in loss of revenue for seed suppliers. The seed counting machine is a distinctively suitable solution for products which are sold by units. Seed counting machines provide various benefits such as elimination of costly overfilling, flexibility of machines regardless of size and shape of seeds, better process management, increased output, and less response time from order to delivery, enhanced field trial support, and improved quality control.

Seed Counting Machines Market – Drivers and Restraints

Demand for seed counting machines is estimated to grow due to increasing population pressure and growing density resulting in varying demand for agriculture and food products. Furthermore, factors such as rising need for technologically advanced machines and equipment in agriculture, and poor infrastructure facilities to farmers in some of the developing countries have forced companies to provide better quality seed counting machines with integrated and technologically advanced solutions.

However, factors such as the product getting obsolete due to technology innovation over a period of time and medium capital expenditure might act as a restraint to the growth of the seed counting machines market. Furthermore, high demand for efficient agriculture techniques has resulted in the shift from usage of traditional agricultural techniques to modern and technologically advanced products. This provides a great opportunity to developing nations to use modern techniques and drive their economy in the near future. Seed counting machines are used in agricultural and commercial applications. Commercial applications include counting coffee seeds etc.

Seed Counting Machines Market – Segmentation

The seed counting machines market is segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the seed counting machines market is segmented into automatic, manual, and integrated seed counting machines. Automatic seed counting machines does not require human intervention for its operation which gives accurate output. In terms of application, the seed counting machines market is segmented into agriculture and commercial.