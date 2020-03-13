Soft Tissue Retractors Market: Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2018-2026

Soft tissue retractors help enhance the view and illumination at a surgical site during various surgeries such as general surgery and minimally invasive procedures. They allow better visualization of intrathoracic structures, enabling surgical instruments to enter the thoracic cavity. Soft tissue retractors are used to retract soft tissue to form a port, which allows easy access to internal structures of the body.

The soft tissue retractors market is driven by an increase in the number of surgical procedures such as cardiac & thoracic surgeries, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiac diseases, and increase in demand for tissue retreaters. Additionally, the introduction of single-use and illuminated tissue retractors with self-locking and self-retaining design is anticipated to augment the soft tissue retractors market during the forecast period. Furthermore, improving health care infrastructure and rapid penetration of health care technologies in emerging markets are estimated to boost the market in the next few years.

The global soft tissue retractors market can be segmented based on product, material, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the soft tissue retractors market can be divided into disposable and reusable. In terms of material, the soft tissue retractors market can be categorized into metal, stainless steel, and others. Based on application, the soft tissue retractors market can be classified into minimally invasive surgery, thoracic surgical procedures, general surgery, and others. The minimally invasive surgery segment can be further divided into minimally invasive cardiac surgery, minimally invasive valve & bypass surgery, and others. The minimally invasive surgery segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for soft tissue retractors for minimally invasive surgery and rise in the number of surgeons performing these procedures in health care centers. The hospitals segment is expected to account for a leading market share in the next few years, owing to rapid adoption of new surgical techniques and increase in the number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals.

The global soft tissue retractors market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a major market share by the end of the forecast period, due to a rise in the number of manufacturers of surgical instruments & devices with strong distribution channels; acquisitions by market players; and high prevalence of obesity, heart disease, and other chronic conditions. For instance, in December 2015, Symmetry Surgical Inc acquired the patent- protected soft tissue retraction technology and related product portfolio of Insightra Medical for US$ 400,000. The soft tissue retratcors market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to high demand for retratcion systems in Germany and recent approvals of new soft tissue retractors. Additionally, prevalence of chronic diseases is high among the geriatric population. The percentage of population of people aged 60 or above in Italy, Germany, and Finland is 29%, 28%, and 27%, respectively. The soft tissue retractors market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR, due to a rise in the geriatric population, increase in awareness about minimally invasive surgical procedures, and increase in the number of bypass surgeries performed in hospitals and surgical centers. According to data published by the World Bank, Japan is home to a large proportion of the world’s aged population, with 33% of the population in the country aged 60 years or above in 2015. The percentage is expected to reach 38% by 2050.

Key players operating in the global soft tissue retractors market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardio Medical, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Invuity, Inc., OBP Medical Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Levi Biotech SRL, Arthrex, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Novo Surgical Inc., Millennium Surgical Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Symmetry Surgical Inc.

