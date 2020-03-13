Stuffed Toys Market: Full In-depth Analysis by Top Key Players, Regional Outlook, Latest Trend and Forecast to 2026

Some of the key players in the global stuffed toys market are Mattel, Inc., Bandai Co., Ltd., Lego System A/S, Hasbro, Inc., The Simba Dickie Group, Spin Master Ltd., Ty Inc., Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., Budsies, Aurora World, Inc., Teddy-Hermann GmbH, and Margarete Steiff GmbH.

Stuffed toys are soft toys made especially for children out of textile fabrics and stuffed with a soft material, designed or intended to be play with. Stuffed toys are made in various forms, resembling animals, dolls, human beings, legendary creatures, cartoon characters, or inanimate objects. They are often used as comfort objects, for display, or given as gifts during birthdays and parties. Although stuffed toys are designed for children, the product does not have to be exclusively intended for playing in order for it to be considered a toy; it can have a decorative function as well. Stuffed toys helps children in their growth and become their companion while the children grows. Stuffed toys are also known as plush toys, plushies, stuffed animals, and soft toys or cuddly toys. Recently, entertainment robots have been introduced to entertain or heal people by gestures, dance, and so on.

Stuffed Toys Market – Drivers and Restraints

Soft toys have always been dearer to children and it provides them comfort and safety. Demand for comfort and soft creature toys have increased over the years. India and China which are the most populated countries in the world, are witnessing rise in the population of children. Manufacturers are introducing various kinds of stuffed materials in the market to differentiate their product from competitors and offer some advantages over others such as introduction of soft toys made from bamboo, corn, wood wool etc. Traditionally, cotton was used as a filling in toys and over a period of time, manufacturers have innovated with the product. Innovative packaging attracts and creates the urge in children to buy the stuffed toys. Manufacturers have innovated with the design of packaging to make it more appealing. Increasing disposable income is also an important factor in driving the demand for stuffed toys and growing economies such as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) have showcased this increased disposable income.

The advantage of stuffed toys is that it keeps children occupied. Use of organic products does not affect the health of children. Introduction of biodegradable materials in stuffed toys does not pollute the environment. With the increasing concerns regarding child safety, the policy to include a label on the stuffed toys identifying the kind of raw material used has been introduced.

There are some restraints and disadvantages of stuffed toys which can adversely impact the demand for the product. The process of making plush toys can result in harmful wastewater and other types of pollutants being discharged from manufacturing facilities. Manufacturing textiles for plush toys entails the usage of large quantities of water, which may be contaminated during textile processing, and reuse and treatment of this water can be difficult. Manufacturing plush toys requires plastic made from crude oil, which can impact both the environment and human health when sourced and used.

Stuffed Toys Market – Segmentation

The global stuffed toys market can be segmented based on product type, raw material, and region. Based on product type, the stuffed toys market can be classified into cartoon characters, animals, dolls and playsets, and others (action figures, customized toys, etc.). Based on raw material, the stuffed toys market can be segmented into pellets, fabric, bamboo, and others (corn, wood wool, etc.). In terms of region, the stuffed toys market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.