Tissue Engineering & Organ Regeneration Market 2019 – Expert Survey, Analysis And Market Professional Inspection Report 2025

Global Tissue Engineering & Organ Regeneration Market: Snapshot

Tissue engineering comprises the usage of a tissue platform for the development of new practical tissue for a medicinal purpose. Since it was once segmented as a sub-segment of biomaterials, having developed to some extent and significance that tends to be taken as a field in its own. While most meanings of tissue engineering spread a wide scope of uses, practically speaking the term is intently connected with applications that fix or supplant segments of our entire tissues.

Organ regeneration in people is the regrowth of lost tissues or organs because of damage. This is as opposed to wound recovery, which includes sealing of injury with a scar. A few tissues, for example, skin and big organs including the liver regrow gradually, while others have been estimated to have next to zero limits with regards to regeneration.

As of late, the tissue engineering market has seen fast expansion and development, as it permits circumvention of the issue of organ lack. In the following couple of years, the interest for tissue designed items is foreseen to be enormously affected by mechanical headways in cell societies, biomaterials, expanding medicinal uses of 3D printing in tissue and organ regeneration, and high achievement rate of and fewer inconveniences related with tissue engineering than other treatment strategies. Additionally, the high expense of regenerative and cosmetic procedure related with transplantation techniques; developing awareness about tissue engineering; and the rising rate of birth abnormalities, mishaps, burns are anticipated to impel the demand for tissue engineering in the coming years.

Tissue engineering is defined as a set of procedures that uses combination of cells, engineering materials, and suitable biochemical and physiochemical factors to replace or repair the damaged or diseased tissues. Tissue engineering works on principles of life sciences and engineering for the development of tissues or organs to restore, maintain, or improve the functioning of a tissue or an entire organ. Tissue engineering procedure involves the use of natural, synthetic, or semisynthetic tissue replicates for the repair or replacement of damaged tissues and organs. Tissue engineering procedures extensively rely on the use of 3-dimensional scaffolds to provide appropriate structural support and deliver growth factors for proper development of tissues and organs. Tissue engineering has wide applications in burn treatment, wound care, orthopedics, regenerative medicine, dental surgery, neurology, urology, and in correcting birth defects. The application of tissue engineering has also been extended to liver tissues, corneal tissues, and cardiac tissues.

In recent years, the tissue engineering market has witnessed rapid diversification and growth, as it allows circumvention of the issue of organ shortage. In the next few years, the demand for tissue engineered products is anticipated to be greatly influenced by technological advancements in cell cultures, biomaterials, increasing medical applications of 3D printing in tissue and organ regeneration, and high success rate of and fewer complications associated with tissue engineering than other treatment methods. Moreover, high cost of and complications associated with transplantation procedures; growing awareness about tissue engineering; and rising incidence of birth defects, burns, and accidents are projected to propel the demand for tissue engineering during the forecast period. Also, the increasing demand for cosmetic and regenerative procedures for burn care, wound care, scar treatment, and maxillofacial surgery is likely to propel the tissue engineering market in the near future. According to plasticsurgery.org, more than 15.2 million surgical procedures and minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries were performed in the U.S. in 2015. Ongoing clinical research in burn care, wound care, nerve regeneration, and breast reconstruction is projected to open new avenues for the tissue engineering market during the forecast period. However, difficulties in scaffold construction and biological complexities in tissue engineering may limit the demand for tissue engineering in the near future.

The global tissue engineering market can be broadly segmented based on application, technique, and geography. Based on application, the market has been sub-segmented into orthopedics, dermatology, neurology, cardiology, urology, dental, and cord blood & cell banking. The orthopedic segment is projected to account for a major market share by 2025. On the other hand, dermatology is anticipated to be a rapidly expanding segment between 2017 and 2025. Based on technique, the global tissue engineering market has been segmented into in vivo and in vitro tissue engineering procedures. In vitro technique is likely to account for a leading market share by 2025.

In terms of geography, the global tissue engineering market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to account for major market shares by 2025. The dominance of North America and Europe is attributable to well-established health care infrastructure and facilities, high per capita health care expenditure, lenient government regulations regarding the use of tissue-engineered products, and favorable medical reimbursement policies in these regions. The North America market is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. North America is likely to be followed by Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global tissue engineering market include Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, Tissue Regenix Group Plc, and Synthecon Inc. Other players include Advanced Cell Technology, Integra LifeSciences, Cook Biotech, and LifeCell Kinetic Concepts. Currently, the market is witnessing a common trend of mergers and acquisitions among companies. Moreover, companies are making high investments in R&D activities for the development of novel products to meet a wide range of needs in different medical applications.

