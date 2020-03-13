TMR Releases New Report on the Gum Hydrocolloid Market 2016-2024 | Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM),

The global market for gum hydrocolloids has been exhibiting growth at a rapid pace over the last few years. The market owes its robust growth to the growing demand for natural food ingredients by consumers belonging from different age groups.

Hydrocolloid is a functional food ingredient that is used in food and beverages to increase their viscosity, stability, texture, and physical appearance. When isolated in water, hydrocolloids form gel like substances. Polymers obtained from plants, synthetic, animals, and microbes are major sources of hydrocolloids.

Some of the most commonly used hydrocolloid in the food and beverages industry include carrageenam, alginates, gelatin, pectin, xanthan gum, AGAR, and others. Compiled with the intent of updating stakeholders about the prevailing market dynamics and future outlook, the report presents insights into the key factors influencing the market’s growth trajectory.

The report presents a qualitative and quantitative assessment of prevalent market trends by industry analysts. It provides an in-depth analysis of industry participants in the value chain. Based on information obtained from trusted industrial sources, it evaluates the impact of micro- and macro-economic factors and government policies on market operations. Apart from this, analysis of market attractiveness as per segments is also included in the report.

Global Gum Hydrocolloid Market: Key Factors Influencing Market

The global market for hydrocolloid is gaining impetus from the growing research and development in hydrocolloid ingredients. Additionally, the rising consumer preference for natural ingredients will also result in increased demand for hydrocolloid. Despite witnessing favorable trends worldwide, the volatility of raw material prices and the uneven supply of the same is projected to inhibit the market’s growth to an extent.

Global Gum Hydrocolloid Market: Regional Outlook

North America dominated the global gum hydrocolloid market in 2013, trailed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The enterprises operating in the market are expected to witness surging demand in emerging economies such as India and China. The changing lifestyle in these countries, coupled with the growing awareness towards healthy living, will aid the expansion of the gum hydrocolloid market in Asia Pacific.

Additionally, the market sees lucrative prospects in Sudan for gum Arabic. Since gum Arabic is extensively used in soft drinks, the U.S. has exempted it from broad trade ban imposed on 1997. Owing to such favorable policies, Sudan is able to maintain its lead in the market as the largest producer of gum Arabic globally.

Global Gum Hydrocolloid Market: Competitive Landscape

To present insights into the competitiveness prevailing in the market, the report profiles companies such as Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours, Danisco A/S, And Company, and others. These companies are studied on the basis of their financial overview, strategies adopted, development status, and product portfolio.