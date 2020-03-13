Tunable Lasers Market Top Key Players: Coherent Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Continuum, Finisar Corp., Luna Technologies

Tunable laser refers to a special kind of laser whose wavelength of operation is capable of being transformed in an organized method. Such lasers allow constant tuning over a significant wavelength range while other laser types allow small shifts in output wavelength. Such lasers have the ability to remotely provide required wavelength and deploy all-optical layers. Also, the criteria for switching are inherent in the wavelength of tunable lasers itself while fixed-wavelength lasers depend on an intellectual network to switch their signals to termination.

Tunable lasers simplify the addition or deletion of bandwidth by remotely controlling the system, thereby, supporting diverse on-demand services. The tunable lasers market is expected to benefit from broadband communication industry trends. The need to have more proficient networks that are high speed and agile is paving way for research & development of better laser technologies. Widely tunable lasers help maximize existing network resources. The ability of tunable lasers to dynamically provision bandwidth offers the capability to meet demands for internet access. Widely tunable lasers move traffic from congested channels to idle channels. Thus, simplifying the planning process while adding flexibility. Among the main uses of a tunable laser are in field of spectroscopy (reflection & transmission), photobiology, detector calibration, hyper spectral imaging, and metrology, etc.

Among the various benefits of a tunable diode laser is the wavelength diversity that can be obtained from it. Nearly all wavelengths available in a semiconductor diode laser can be obtained in a tunable diode laser. By means of wavelength-division multiplexing, tunable lasers can reduce cost while making networks more flexible and productive. These factors are favoring market growth. Further, focus on customer needs has proved to advantageous for market advancement. However, tunable lasers are more expensive than their fixed-wavelength counterparts. Also, poor performance of previous tunable laser models can pose threat to this market. This is acting as a restraint to tunable lasers market growth. The global tunable lasers market is in a nascent stage of development and is estimated to showcase remarkable growth during the forecast period. Expected growth in medical tunable lasers is paving way for new market opportunities.

The global tunable lasers market can be segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, end use and geographically. Based on type, the tunable lasers market can be segregated into solid-state tunable lasers, fiber tunable lasers, gas tunable lasers and others. Tunable laser finds application in cutting, welding, drilling, engraving & marking, and micro processing. Furthermore, it is classified by technology, the tunable lasers market is segmented into distributed feedback laser (DFB) technology, distributed Bragg reflector laser (DBR) technology, external cavity laser technology, vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) technology and others.

The various end-use segments of the tunable lasers market include electronics and semiconductors, aerospace, packaging, medical, automotive, fiber optics communication, and others. The global tunable lasers market has been evaluated for five geographic regions namely- North America, South America Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Among various regions, Asia Pacific region is projected to be among fastest growing regions. This is due to rapid ongoing industrialization which has resulted in manufacturing cost reduction in the emerging countries, as well as growth in automotive sector. North America is forecasted to hold a major share in the global tunable lasers market due to development in field of advanced medical tunable lasers.

The applications of tunable lasers are likely to increase significantly in medical devices & treatments, fiber optic communication and automotive industry significantly during the forecast period. Some of the top players driving the global tunable lasers market are Coherent Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Continuum, Finisar Corp., Luna Technologies, Santec Corporation, Corning, Inc., Daylight Solutions, Inc., Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, and NeoPhotonics Corporation, among others.