Typhoid Vaccines Market Report: Regional Data Analysis by Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2025

Typhoid is a bacterial infection that can lead to diarrhea, high fever, and vomiting. It can be fatal if not treated properly. It is caused by the bacterium Salmonella typhi. The disease is more prevalent in low-income countries, as basic prevention strategies such as good hygiene practices and access to clean water are not available in these countries. However, the spread of the disease in low-income countries is preventable. Every year, around 5,700 cases are reported only in the U.S., out of which 75% occur while traveling overseas. Globally, around 21.5 million people contract typhoid every year. Typhoid can be treated with antibiotics. However, vaccination is more effective for eradicating typhoid, as typhoid vaccines is beneficial in two ways, one by providing protection to vaccinated individual and two, by providing herd immunity indirectly to unvaccinated individuals when the vaccination is carried out on a large scale.

The global typhoid vaccines market can be segmented in terms of product, mode of administration, distribution channel, and end-user. In terms of product, typhoid vaccines are of four types viz. Ty21a, Vi capsular polysaccharide vaccine, Vi Conjugate (Vi-TT), and Vi Conjugate (Vi-REPA). Ty21a is a live vaccine and Vi capsular polysaccharide is a sub-unit vaccine. The other two types are restricted to the private sector and they do not have global acceptance. For instance, Vi Conjugate (Vi-TT) is licensed only for the market in India. Based on mode of administration, the typhoid vaccines market can be segmented into oral or injectable. For instance, Ty21a is taken orally, while Vi capsular polysaccharide vaccine is injectable. Based on distribution channel, the typhoid vaccines market can be classified into hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics / health care centers associated with government programs. The inflow of patients to hospitals is expected to increase during the forecast period, as hospitals are considered to be more reliable and they have a large number of suppliers, reimbursement authority, and government support. Based on end-user, the typhoid vaccines market has been segmented into pediatrics and adults.

The typhoid vaccines market is driven by several factors such as increasing government initiatives, rising prevalence of typhoid, growing immunization campaigns across the globe, rising initiatives by non-government organizations for vaccination, and increasing investments by companies in vaccine development. Increased research on typhoid vaccine in the emerging market have opened an array of growth opportunities for the typhoid vaccines market. However, less availability of typhoid vaccines in remote areas and strict regulatory measures are expected to restrain the market from 2017 to 2025.

Based on geography, the global typhoid vaccines market has been divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the major share of the typhoid vaccines market in terms of revenue in 2016. This is attributable to increasing awareness among people in the region, which leads to the rise in demand for vaccination to infants, children, and adults. Also, easy availability of vaccines in the U.S. and favorable government initiatives for vaccination programs fuel the typhoid vaccines market in the region. The market for typhoid vaccines in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, due to government initiatives for immunization against typhoid and large population base, especially in China and India. China is likely to lead the Asia Pacific typhoid vaccines market during the forecast period, owing to increase in government support for vaccination and rise in the number of people with typhoid disease in the region. Brazil is likely to be a prominent market for typhoid vaccines in Latin America by 2025. The developing health care infrastructure and interest of key players in investing in Brazil by establishing manufacturing units in the region are major factors driving the typhoid vaccines market in Brazil. GCC dominates the typhoid vaccines market in the Middle East, whereas, South Africa holds the leading share of the market in Africa. The typhoid vaccines market in Africa is experiencing strong growth, due to rapid rise in vaccination programs, frequent typhoid outbreaks in the region, and increasing investments by major players.

Key players operating in the global typhoid vaccines market include AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, and Johnson & Johnson.

